Prep Sports Roundup: Bulldogs blank Lennox By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-2 victory over Flandreau and a 4-0 win against Lennox.Madison 13, Flandreau 2The Bulldogs collected eight hits and pushed across 13 runs to defeat the Flyers 13-2 in five innings on Friday.Evie Lurz collected two hits, including a double and drove in one run for the Bulldogs. Cambree Hunsley hit a double and drove in two runs.Amanda Vacanti went 2-2 at the plate and drove in one run. In the circle, the Madison junior pitched all five innings and recorded 14 strikeouts.Madison 4, Lennox 0Vacanti pitched a complete game shutout on Monday, as the Bulldogs blanked Lennox 4-0 to pick up their 13th win of the season.Vacanti pitched all seven innings and recorded 14 strikeouts. At the plate, Vacanti drove in one of the team’s four runs.GolfColman-Egan, Howard and Chester all had athletes compete at the Sioux Valley Golf Invite on Monday.As a team, the Colman-Egan boys took home first place with a team score of 246.The Howard Tigers placed second with a score of 247. The Howard girls placed second overall with a team score of 308.Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech took home top honors on the boys side, with a score of 72. Howard’s Lane Hodges placed second overall with a round of 74. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland celebrates 100th graduating class MHS junior Danny Cao achieves perfect score on ACT MHS’ Emerson Lindley and Taylor Harms named to Daktronics/SDASSP Academic All-State Team Prairie Village gears up for summer season Colman-Egan girls place 1st at DVC meet caregivers prep DSU awards Champion Scholarships Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona We’re very curious about Lake Preston fuel plant Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter