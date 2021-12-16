Ozone isn’t an end-all be-all solution. Rather, it’s a bit of a two-edged sword.
As a disinfectant agent, it has a wide range of uses. However, both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that breathing high levels of ozone may lead to health problems, such as headaches, coughing, dry throat and a heavy feeling in the chest.
Appropriate use is the key.
One local businessman has been working with his team to find ways to use this gas, which is composed of three oxygen atoms, in beneficial ways. Recently, their efforts have resulted in a patent for an insert for a sprayer bottle for ozonating water which can then be used for cleaning surfaces.
“It basically has the same qualities as bleach,” said Robert Graham. “The nice thing is it turns back into water.”
The device which ozonates water is connected to an electronic control that is preprogrammed and plugged into a power source using a USB cable. Two models are available. One comes in a sleek-looking bottle, and the other uses a gray ring which can be used with a sprayer bottle.
While there are other devices on the market that ozonate water, the one which Graham has recently patented is unique because it’s always ready for use.
“The other ones, you have to push a button and wait for five minutes before it’s ready,” he explained.
Currently, he’s making the Always Ready Ozone Spray Bottle available at cost in order to beta test the product. Graham reports that independent tests were done in a Texas lab where it passed for bacteria and virus.
“The test center used the MS2 virus because it is harder to kill than the coronavirus. To advertise a product works against a virus, the product must kill a virus that is ‘harder to kill’,” he explained.
Graham has demonstration models available at the 1887 building at the intersection of Egan Ave. and Center St., and will be scheduling hours to show his product in the former Loopy’s store. It can also be ordered at ozonewatersprayer.com.
This device is not the first that he has developed — just the first which he has been able to patent. Graham became aware of the need for products such as air ozone generators, hydroxyl generators and now the water ozonators through training provided by his company, Be Online Inc.
“One area we train in is mold inspection,” he said.
Plumbing problems and flooding can lead to mold issues. While the courses provided information regarding remediation, they did not offer the necessary tools. The solution was obvious to him.
“Ozone kills mold,” Graham said. Since ozone generators have been around for decades, he could not patent his design which he markets through BOI Environmental.
“We could have been billionaires last year if we could have gotten the parts,” he noted. The ozone generators are also effective in killing the coronavirus. BOI Environmental was sold out within days.
Graham also developed a hydroxyl generator which could be used like a CPAP machine to ensure people were breathing clean air while sleeping. A patent search revealed someone else had come up with a similar product earlier, so again, he could not patent his idea.
The third time proved to be a charm. With the Always Ready Ozone Spray Bottle, he has a unique design that he was able to patent. Graham reported the patent office indicated, “We have never seen anything like it.”
He is pleased not only to have a patent but also to make the product available to people because it is safer than using chemicals.
“In addition, it’s good for the environment,” Graham said.