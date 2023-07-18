The Lake County Commission approved four resolutions to submit bridge grant applications and a bridge grant agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation at its Tuesday meeting.
The four resolutions allow county staff to submit grant applications for a federal Bridge Improvement Grant, which can also fund replacing and removing bridges.
The grants, if approved, can help pay for the engineering and construction work. But, several of the bridges have been denied assistance in previous years, said Commissioner Dennis Slaughter.
The four projects being put up for grant funds including a preliminary engineering grant for replacing a bridge on 231st Street over the East Fork Vermillion Rive; a design and construction grant to replace a bridge on 241st Street, or Highway 52, over a tributary to the East Fork Vermillion River; a preliminary engineering grant to replace a bridge on 461A Avenue, or Highway 21, over a Lake Madison outlet creek; and a design and construction project to remove a bridge on 464th Avenue over Battle Creek.
The County Commission also approved a grant agreement with the SD DOT to replace a bridge on 462nd Avenue crossing Brant Lake. The grant will pay for 75% of engineering costs and 80% of construction costs. At a June meeting, the commissioners accepted a bid of about $739,000 from Nolz Dragline and Construction from Sioux Falls. This cost is significantly lower than the maximum project cost of about $1.5 million. The date of construction has not been set, but it must be completed by 2027.
Though the bridge is located on a township road, not a county road, counties are responsible for bridge replacement, repair and removal.
Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust provided an update on the SD-34 bypass reconstruction project. The project, which is being done in partnership with the City of Madison, will be submitted for consideration to receive federal money through a Congressional Direct Spending grant.
The County Commission approved an agreement with Banner for engineering services for $382,500 to plan the project. Gust recommended the County Commission use money from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program to fund these engineering costs. As the project owner, Lake County pays for these costs and will be reimbursed 50% by the City of Madison.
Even if the competitive direct spending grant is not approved, the engineering services will make the project “shovel-ready,” Gust said, and it might make the project eligible for future grants.
The County Commission scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to consider a plat, which will be preceded by a Planning Commission meeting at 8 a.m. the same day on the same subject.
The next regular County Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Lake County Courthouse’s commission meeting room.
In other business:
— The Lake County Emergency Management quarterly report was approved. Commissioner Deb Reinicke had questions regarding the policy for county employees attending the funerals of first responders who die in the line of duty, as Emergency Manager Kody Keefer attended the funeral of Chester firefighter Fred Fedeler, who died on-site at a fire in April. Reinicke asked if attending funerals and prayer services was done on the clock in this case, which Gust said she was unsure about. The commissioners discussed possible policies regarding whether county employees can attend funerals while being compensated or if they need to attend on their own time, and if there should be a difference in attending a Lake County or nearby South Dakota funeral vs. a funeral in Fargo, which recently saw several police officers die on duty. Reinicke said these activities should not be done on county time. Gust recommended the County Commission create a policy, but the other commissioners said they were unsure which direction they would take on it.
— Jen Hayford, the Lake County 4-H adviser, gave her quarterly report, discussing recent events like a horse show and state and national competitions, as well as the upcoming Achievement Days in August.
— Three temporary special malt beverage licenses were approved for upcoming events. One, for Hef’s Bar and Grill in Chester, is for a July 22 poker run at the Chester Fire Hall. The second was for St. Peter on the Prairie’s July 28 field and wine dinner. Another was for Shipwreck Bar and Grill in Chester for Village Creek Days on July 29-30.
— A resolution which will have the county pay $23,473.40 in dues to the First District Association of Local Governments, which assists in advocacy and writing ordinances, among other activities, was approved.
— A deputy register of deeds was hired and a full-time correctional officer was moved to a part-time position.
— Four plats were approved and one plat was denied, and three zoning variances were approved.