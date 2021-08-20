The Madison City Commission will listen to requests for funding from the city’s 2022 budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners typically receive funding requests at the start of their annual budget process from nonprofit organizations such as the local Chamber of Commerce, economic development organizations and arts councils.
City officials will conduct their meeting using distance-connection technology. Individuals can join the meeting online via their computers and smartphones by going online to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83601330079. Persons can also join the meeting by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 836-0133-0079.
The staff at the city finance office will retain the discretion to change any part of the meeting agenda up to 24 hours before the meeting’s start time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
— Acknowledging an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license and setting a hearing date for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s Bacon Bash.
— Adopting Resolution No. 2021-21 that would direct and set a date of public hearing on the assessment roll for the 2020 sidewalk improvement program.
— Adopting Resolution No. 2021-22 regarding tapping and meter charges.
— Discussing advertising for a code enforcement officer.