Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/12/22 00:29 CFS22-06633 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/12/22 00:29 CFS22-06633 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/12/22 07:47 CFS22-06634 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON
10/12/22 08:06 CFS22-06635 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
10/12/22 10:59 CFS22-06636 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/12/22 11:48 CFS22-06637 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/12/22 12:21 CFS22-06638 911 Open Line Unable to Locate LCSO 446A AVE WINFRED
10/12/22 12:32 CFS22-06639 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 465TH AVE NUNDA
10/12/22 13:20 CFS22-06640 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy E MAIN ST RAMONA
10/12/22 14:11 CFS22-06641 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/12/22 14:24 CFS22-06642 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
10/12/22 14:26 CFS22-06643 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
10/12/22 15:01 CFS22-06644 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
10/12/22 17:44 CFS22-06645 Vehicle Abandoned Unable to Locate MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON
10/12/22 18:52 CFS22-06646 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
10/12/22 18:58 CFS22-06647 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
10/12/22 20:15 CFS22-06648 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/12/22 20:46 CFS22-06649 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/12/22 21:07 CFS22-06650 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
10/12/22 21:14 CFS22-06651 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
10/12/22 21:19 CFS22-06652 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency VOLGA
10/12/22 22:10 CFS22-06653 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
Total Records: 21
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.