SADIE SWIER (right) and Angie Iverson, the director and program coordinator for S.D. CEO Women's Business Center's eastern branch in Sioux Falls, were the keynote speakers for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's "Espresso Yourself" series. These meetings take place onthe second Thursday of every month at 2nd Street Diner.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Espresso Yourself” speaker series is designed to give residents a chance to speak with professionals in a relatively informal setting. Through these gatherings, which take place the second Thursday of each month at 2nd Street Diner, residents discuss economics, community development and more.

This week, Sadie Swier and Angie Iverson of S.D. CEO Women’s Business Center (SDCEOWBC) led a discussion on the assistance they provide for local business owners. Swier and Iverson are the director and program coordinator of the SDCEOWBC’s new eastern location, which was opened in Sioux Falls in August 2021.