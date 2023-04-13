SADIE SWIER (right) and Angie Iverson, the director and program coordinator for S.D. CEO Women's Business Center's eastern branch in Sioux Falls, were the keynote speakers for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's "Espresso Yourself" series. These meetings take place onthe second Thursday of every month at 2nd Street Diner.
The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Espresso Yourself” speaker series is designed to give residents a chance to speak with professionals in a relatively informal setting. Through these gatherings, which take place the second Thursday of each month at 2nd Street Diner, residents discuss economics, community development and more.
This week, Sadie Swier and Angie Iverson of S.D. CEO Women’s Business Center (SDCEOWBC) led a discussion on the assistance they provide for local business owners. Swier and Iverson are the director and program coordinator of the SDCEOWBC’s new eastern location, which was opened in Sioux Falls in August 2021.
“We love small businesses. We love the heart of South Dakota, and being able to help people succeed in that is beneficial for us,” Iverson said. In their work at the SDCEOWBC, Swier and Iverson provide free, confidential business advice and a plethora of workshops, networking events and conferences that help to spread the word on quality practices throughout the industry.
“This is a program that has existed since the 1980s through the federal Small Business Administration, and there are about 160 Women’s Business Centers across the entire nation,” Swier explained.
For nearly 15 years, the only South Dakota center was in Spearfish, which was hosted by Black Hills State University. Swier noted that this center previously served statewide, but with some new dollars pouring in and an increase in local interest, they made the decision to expand to the eastern side of the state, spreading the reach of their mission even further.
“Our mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota,” Swier said.
While the center will assist anyone it can, its primary focus is on women as they are pursuing their dreams of becoming business owners at a higher rate than ever before.
With their consultation services and numerous events, the SDCEOWBC works to give aspiring business owners the tools for success in an increasingly competitive market. Some of the ways they accomplish this are through assisting with the acquisition of business grants, planning initial hirings and navigating the stresses that come with owning a business.
Additionally, Iverson is fluent in Spanish, which allows the center to extend services to non-English-speaking clients with the same entrepreneurial dream.
Multiple Madison business owners gathered for the discussion, including Doug and Kimberly Erickson of Prairie Shores Resort and Events, James Solus of Specialized Floor Coverings and Erica Anderson of Untamed Threads.
All voiced their support for the center, with each highlighting their own personal struggles as small business owners.
“I love the fact that there are so many resources in this state for small business owners, but I think the hardest part about it is getting them,” Anderson noted. “You really do have to be out there developing relationships, meeting people and growing your network in order to find those kinds of resources.”
The SDCEOWBC is built to address this problem by using its capabilities for outreach to streamline their clients’ access to these critical resources that will poison them for future successes.
“Success looks like teaching your people about the resources or different services that are available to them, whether that’s financial, marketing, bookkeeping, funding, communication or anything else,” Swier added.
Swier and Iverson invited those in attendance to visit some of their upcoming events. On May 2, they will host a general networking event in honor of National Small Business Week at Startup Sioux Falls. Other events include a marketing workshop on June 6 at Click Rain Digital Marketing Agency in Sioux Falls, and a Women’s Visionary Summit to be held in August.
Throughout the discussion, the pair also hinted at the possibility of a luncheon or other event in Madison sometime soon.