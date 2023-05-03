SIOUX FALLS – Earlier this year, JLG’s Jacob Ricke, AIA, was announced as a SiouxFalls.Business “30 Under 30” honoree, sponsored by MarketBeat. Ricke is a registered architect who has been employed by JLG Architects since 2016. He is originally from Madison and attended South Dakota State University, earning a minor in construction management in 2017 and a master of architecture degree in 2019. He is the son of Michael and Myra Ricke of Madison.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, its 30 Under 30 list is comprised of a diverse group of professionals who illustrate how the city’s young professionals are growing their careers, getting involved and making a difference in ways that are defining them as a generation.