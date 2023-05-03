SIOUX FALLS – Earlier this year, JLG’s Jacob Ricke, AIA, was announced as a SiouxFalls.Business “30 Under 30” honoree, sponsored by MarketBeat. Ricke is a registered architect who has been employed by JLG Architects since 2016. He is originally from Madison and attended South Dakota State University, earning a minor in construction management in 2017 and a master of architecture degree in 2019. He is the son of Michael and Myra Ricke of Madison.
According to SiouxFalls.Business, its 30 Under 30 list is comprised of a diverse group of professionals who illustrate how the city’s young professionals are growing their careers, getting involved and making a difference in ways that are defining them as a generation.
“We ultimately chose people who showed clear early career achievements and promise for future leadership, strong engagement in the community beyond their workplace and innovative passion projects,” said Jodi Schwan, founder of SiouxFalls.Business.
“Jacob is an extraordinary design specialist and passionate advocate for the Sioux Falls community,” said JLG’s Sioux Falls market leader, Catherine Dekkenga. “His design and execution skills have already made a memorable impact on our community, improving residents’ quality of life, recreation, education and well-being. Jacob’s passion for our community and his future at JLG is limitless; we cannot wait to see what he is capable of achieving in the coming years.”
“I really enjoy watching our city grow and I’m grateful that my career empowers me to be active in Sioux Falls — through volunteering, mentoring, designing and ultimately helping our community envision and build new opportunities. Sioux Falls is a special place, and I continue to feel blessed to work, live and raise a family with my wife in our wonderful community.”
Ricke is an active review volunteer within the SDSU Department of Architecture, a committee member in the Fund Development Committee for the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation and a volunteer for many Downtown Sioux Falls events. He has helped spearhead JLG’s sponsorship of the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation which presents Public School Proud Grants to area teachers. He is also an active Boy Scouts Explorer Program volunteer, helping to establish and lead an Explorer Post at the JLG office – a program aimed at educating youth in the field of architecture.