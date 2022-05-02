Pallets of tires are lined up under the trees on the grounds at Prairie Village as the nonprofit prepares to kick off the season with its annual consignment auction.
“People love that stuff,” Manager Faron Wahl said in an interview on Monday morning.
He admits he won’t know until Friday night at 5:30, when the gates close, what kind of merchandise they will have, but the Manitou Group has already brought skid loader tires to sell. As the week progresses, sellers will continue to deliver merchandise for the Saturday auction which starts at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, though, when the flag goes up, the gates of Prairie Village will open to the general public for the season. Wahl is expecting an exciting season, especially in light of two announcements which will be coming next week.
“People often ask me, ‘What’s new?’ Well, next week you’ll know,” he said, his personal excitement about the announcements barely contained.
On Sunday, visitors will be able to enjoy the full village experience, including train rides. Because it is Mother’s Day, mothers will be able to ride free.
“Normally, we only do train rides on Saturdays,” Wahl noted. The exceptions are opening day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. This year, opening day and Mother’s Day happen to coincide.
The summer events calendar includes all of the events loyal visitors have come to expect – the Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess Pageant on June 5; the Northern Bull Riding Tour on June 10; the Variety Show on June 26; Railroad Day on Aug. 6; the 28th annual Car Show on Aug. 7; and the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree from Aug. 25-28.
The decision to pair Railroad Day and the Car Show was made for several reasons — first, to provide visitors with an event-filled weekend.
“Some of the guests who come to those events come to both,” Wahl said. With the events scheduled together, they may choose to camp and spend the whole weekend at the village.
Pairing the two events also provides the village with an opportunity to hold a worship service in the Chapel Car Emmanuel. Traditionally, two services were held annually in the car, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
However, when the decision was made to pare the Railroad Days weekend into a one-day event, the village was unable to continue that practice. Changing the schedule provided the opportunity to offer a second service again, Wahl noted.
One of the season’s highlights is always the annual concert series, which will kick off this year with Holy Rocka Rollaz on June 18. The Minneapolis-based band is known for the early American rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry “just the way those legends played it,” according to the band’s website.
“They are a fantastic trio,” Wahl said, noting they performed at the Lawrence Welk Opera House four years ago. “Our crowd absolutely loved them.”
On July 9, a ventriloquist – David Malmberg – will take the stage at Prairie Village. Malmberg’s website indicates he does a comedy show. Wahl expects the show to be both fun and enjoyable.
The final performance will be by Tonic Sol Fa, an Emmy Award-winning a capella men’s group with a strong regional following. Wahl, who has seen them perform, was pleased to book them for this year’s concert series.
“I’m absolutely taken with the level of their talent,” he said. They have previously performed at the Washington Pavilion.