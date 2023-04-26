featured Prep roundup: Bulldogs defeat Luverne 9-0 By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MADISON'S Elijah Sims returns a serve. Photo by Christa McDermott Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison tennis team picked up a pair of 9-0 victories to improve its overall record to 3-1. Madison defeated Vermillion 9-0 in Vermillion and followed that with a 9-0 victory over Luverne.Madison’s Mason Kennington defeated Luverne’s Ethan Nath 6-0 and 6-1 to pick up the victory. Elijah Sims defeated Ross Bergman 6-1 and 6-3.Chase Steuerwald defeated Caleb Kracht (6-4, 6-1). Taiden Pierce defeated Kalem Hemme (6-2, 6-2).Maguire Studer made quick work of Austin Sandbulte, winning both sets 6-0. In doubles action, the team of Studer and Pierce won their match (6-0, 6-0).The duo of Kennington and Sims won their doubles match (6-2, 6-2). The team of Reverts and Steuerwald won their doubles match (6-2, 6-2).GOLFDell Rapids MeetHoward, Colman-Egan and Chester all competed in the Dell Rapids St. Mary golf meet at Rocky Run Golf Course on Tuesday.For the girls, the Flyers took home first place with a team score of 268. Howard placed third as a team with a score of 299.On the boys side, Howard placed second as a team with a score of 261. Colman-Egan placed fourth with a score of 265. Chester placed fifth with a score of 268.Chester’s Ayla McDonald placed first overall on the girls side with a score of 84. Fellow Flyer Jadyn McDonald shot an 88 to place fourth overall.Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos placed fifth with a score of 91. Howard’s Trinity Palmquist shot a 93 to place sixth. Chester’s Cadence Olivier placed ninth with a score of 96.For the boys, Chester’s Will Seeley placed fourth overall with a score of 83. Howard’s Lane Hodges placed fifth with a round of 84. Fellow Tiger, Luke Koepsell shot an 86 to place seventh.Track and FieldEstelline Alumni MeetBoth the boys and girls track and field teams for Madison placed third at the Estelline Alumni track and field meet on Tuesday.Audrey Nelson took home first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-00. Ella Peterreins placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 9-06. Lydia Nelson won the triple jump with a mark of 33-06.25.Jessie Tappe placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 12:19.41.The 4x100 relay team of Maycee Theede, Karley Theede, Peterreins and Audrey Nelson placed second with a time of 53.76 seconds.Bruce Galde placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.42 seconds.Aaron Hawkes won the pole vault with a mark of 13-06.Parker Johnson placed second in the shot put with a toss of 47-08. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Floral Shop’s Brittany Waldman announces massive expansion City denies demolition request Lake County volunteer firefighter dies while at scene of structure fire Mark and Dan Johnson honor their father’s legacy at Johnson Brothers Excavation Name released of firefighter who suffered medical emergency while on duty Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Poker run, auction to raise money for medical expenses Parks Department provides over 100 trees to students Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Follow us Facebook Twitter