Tennis

MADISON'S Elijah Sims returns a serve. 

 Photo by Christa McDermott

The Madison tennis team picked up a pair of 9-0 victories to improve its overall record to 3-1. Madison defeated Vermillion 9-0 in Vermillion and followed that with a 9-0 victory over Luverne.

Madison’s Mason Kennington defeated Luverne’s Ethan Nath 6-0 and 6-1 to pick up the victory. Elijah Sims defeated Ross Bergman 6-1 and 6-3.