New ORR board to meet Jan 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago The new Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse in Madison.Certificates of election will be presented and members will take their oaths of office. A chairman and vice chairman will be elected.Executive session will be held for personnel issues, and an interim business manager will be selected. Routine business will be conducted.Discussion will be held on the new combined school district.Another executive session for personnel issues will be held at the end of the meeting.