The start of Madison’s construction season is approaching, and the city is beginning to award its initial bids. During Monday’s meeting, city commissioners approved a bid to Minnesota-based ASTECH Corp. for their asphalt surface treatment project.
“This year, we decided to advertise for a fog seal on our streets rather than our typical chip seal process, and that is done with our regular chip seal with another layer of oil over the top,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “Staff feel that this will help keep rock in place and improve the aesthetics, and ultimately, the improvement will last longer.”
“Staff identified that there is a multi-community project available that allows us to bid this fog seal in conjunction with several other communities, and we see better pricing due to that scale,” he added.
Berreth noted that this has resulted in the city receiving a higher quality product for roughly the same cost as if the city had bid out the usual chip seal process.
The city received three bids for this project, with ASTECH providing the lowest at $229,337.60. “The engineer’s estimate was $285,000 and we had budgeted $300,000,” Berreth noted. “Since there is a $70,000 difference in the low bid and what we budgeted, we have the ability to adjust quantities down the road through a change order, so if we want to add more streets or areas, we can do that.”
In other business, commissioners awarded a bid for hay ground to Madison’s John Doblar for $1,500.