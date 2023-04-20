Jameson Berreth

 Submitted photo

The start of Madison’s construction season is approaching, and the city is beginning to award its initial bids. During Monday’s meeting, city commissioners approved a bid to Minnesota-based ASTECH Corp. for their asphalt surface treatment project.

“This year, we decided to advertise for a fog seal on our streets rather than our typical chip seal process, and that is done with our regular chip seal with another layer of oil over the top,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “Staff feel that this will help keep rock in place and improve the aesthetics, and ultimately, the improvement will last longer.”