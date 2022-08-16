Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/15/22 07:53 CFS22-05154 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/15/22 08:22 CFS22-05155 Medical Patient Transported EMS 5TH AVE CHESTER
08/15/22 09:50 CFS22-05156 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SHARON LN WENTWORTH
08/15/22 11:28 CFS22-05157 Welfare Check Unit Cancelled En route LCSO 243RD ST CHESTER
08/15/22 11:43 CFS22-05158 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/15/22 15:23 CFS22-05159 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/15/22 15:37 CFS22-05160 Animal Lost Information/Administrative 229TH ST RAMONA
08/15/22 15:47 CFS22-05161 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON
08/15/22 16:57 CFS22-05162 Mental Arrest LCSO 453RD AVE MADISON
08/15/22 17:29 CFS22-05163 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
08/15/22 17:43 CFS22-05164 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 242A ST DELL RAPIDS
08/15/22 19:01 CFS22-05165 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S BAKER AVE RAMONA
08/15/22 19:40 CFS22-05166 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO S FARMER AVE MADISON
08/15/22 19:46 CFS22-05167 Disorderly Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/15/22 21:35 CFS22-05169 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WINFRED
08/15/22 21:39 CFS22-05170 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/15/22 22:35 CFS22-05171 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
08/15/22 23:03 CFS22-05172 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
