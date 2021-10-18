Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:

10/17/21 00:01 CFS21-06905 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 240TH ST

10/17/21 00:04 CFS21-06906 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

10/17/21 00:08 CFS21-06907 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/17/21 02:18 CFS21-06908 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

10/17/21 08:26 CFS21-06910 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

10/17/21 09:27 CFS21-06911 Animal Loose Information/Administrative 446TH AVE MONTROSE

10/17/21 10:31 CFS21-06913 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

10/17/21 11:50 CFS21-06914 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

10/17/21 11:50 CFS21-06915 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

10/17/21 11:54 CFS21-06916 Welfare Check Arrest LCSO SE 9TH ST MADISON

10/17/21 14:10 CFS21-06917 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

10/17/21 18:03 CFS21-06918 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 443RD AVE WINFRED

10/17/21 18:11 CFS21-06919 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

10/17/21 18:53 CFS21-06920 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/17/21 19:59 CFS21-06921 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 19 MADISON

10/17/21 20:12 CFS21-06922 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/17/21 21:04 CFS21-06923 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

10/17/21 22:06 CFS21-06924 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 81

10/17/21 22:14 CFS21-06925 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 19