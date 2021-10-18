law enforcement blotter Oct 18, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:10/17/21 00:01 CFS21-06905 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 240TH ST10/17/21 00:04 CFS21-06906 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON10/17/21 00:08 CFS21-06907 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/17/21 02:18 CFS21-06908 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON10/17/21 08:26 CFS21-06910 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON10/17/21 09:27 CFS21-06911 Animal Loose Information/Administrative 446TH AVE MONTROSE10/17/21 10:31 CFS21-06913 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON10/17/21 11:50 CFS21-06914 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON10/17/21 11:50 CFS21-06915 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/17/21 11:54 CFS21-06916 Welfare Check Arrest LCSO SE 9TH ST MADISON10/17/21 14:10 CFS21-06917 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON10/17/21 18:03 CFS21-06918 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 443RD AVE WINFRED10/17/21 18:11 CFS21-06919 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON10/17/21 18:53 CFS21-06920 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON10/17/21 19:59 CFS21-06921 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 19 MADISON10/17/21 20:12 CFS21-06922 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/17/21 21:04 CFS21-06923 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER10/17/21 22:06 CFS21-06924 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 8110/17/21 22:14 CFS21-06925 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Donna Brown Barbara Olson New LAIC director comes with area connections, banking experience John Habeger Troy Trygstad 2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash Debra Von Behren accident Aric Stien Gene Van Emmerik Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists