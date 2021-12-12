The day after a winter storm closed schools and dumped approximately six inches of snow on the region, the sun shone and Christmas activities resumed around Madison.
The morning began with the distribution of food and gifts by the Lake County Food Pantry at the Downtown Armory, where Angel Tree gifts were collected throughout the week.
“Once again, the event was generously supported within Madison and the greater Lake County area,” said Jeff Nelson, board president.
All of the angels, which had been put out at three different locations, were adopted and returned on time. As a result, 225 children received two gifts each – a gift of clothing and a toy.
In addition, volunteers worked on Friday to prepare 173 food boxes for 150 families. Larger families received two boxes, Nelson explained. Hams were again provided by Rick Brownlee and Pat Prostrollo.
Altogether, 440 area residents will have a merrier Christmas as a result of these efforts.
“For the 39th year, the greater community of Lake County has again opened their hearts and pocketbooks to support those in need,” Nelson said. “As the Food Pantry continues to provide food through the year, including 140 backpacks of food each week to 140 kids, we will be motivated by the continued support of the community evidenced by this year’s Christmas event.”
Teens make gnomes
At the Madison Public Library, teens gathered at 11 a.m. to make gnomes, using socks, fake fur and felt.
“We can do the weirdest things and have fun doing it,” Grady Hanson observed as the group received step-by-step instructions from children’s librarian Lisa Martin.
She was careful to encourage creative freedom while providing that guidance.
“If you need to change it up in any way, you may,” she said early in the process, while teens were stuffing socks already weighted with rice.
They bantered as they worked. Should the stuffed sock be the size of a large potato or a yam when they tied it off with a rubber band? Did the snacks provided – chocolate-covered pretzels and chips – constitute a balanced breakfast?
They also collaborated, especially when assembling parts with the hot glue guns. Once the socks were stuffed, they used fake fur to make beards, added wooden beads for noses and then began to fashion hats.
Hanson, among the most articulate members of the group, suggested getting together annually to make gnomes.
“We need to make this an official holiday. Can we concentrate on that for a minute?” he asked at one point, but his question was lost in the organized chaos of creativity.
When the hats were finished, Martin pulled out embellishments and the gnomes acquired a decidedly festive air. Hats were adorned with pompoms and beards were decorated with poinsettias and pine cones.
“Loving it! Loving it!” Martin said, encouraging the teens as they worked.
4-H hosts Festival of Trees
At 1 p.m., doors of the 4-H Center opened for the third annual Festival of Trees. For families with young children, it provided a lowkey opportunity to see Santa – although some of the younger ones weren’t sure about approaching the stranger who offered them candy.
A dozen trees stood around the perimeter of the space, each decorated by a different 4-H group.
“They come up with their own ideas and they come in and decorate them,” said Jennifer Hayford, 4-H adviser.
On many of the trees, the ornaments were handcrafted by club members. Some, such as the tree decorated by the robotics club, utilized skills they were learning.
To showcase the trees, the lights in the 4-H Center were dimmed. Christmas music added to the festive air of the event, which was a hit with children who enjoyed running around the open space and snacking on the cookies provided.
Hayford said that in past years, approximately 75 people attended the event. She anticipated a similar number this year.
In the evening, Contae Loch performed at the BrickHouse. Holiday events will continue to be offered throughout the month.
Among them is a candlelight Christmas celebration at St. Peter on the Prairie, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Prior to that, on Dec. 15, winter kits will be available for elementary students at the Madison Public Library.