A SEMI TRUCK was tipped on its side Wednesday on SD-34 as road conditions continue to be slick and snow-packed throughout Lake County. A team of workers could be seen on the other side attempting to dig out the vehicle. This is one of many semis that were reported stuck throughout the area after Tuesday's severe snowstorm.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has been hard at work over the last two days as Madison and Lake County are looking to bounce back from the severe snowstorm that began on Monday.
Sheriff Tim Walburg confirmed that parts of the county received up to 18 inches of snowfall, slightly exceeding the predictions made by the National Weather Service.
Tuesday saw by far the most accumulation, and now the Sheriff’s Office is tasked with assisting stuck or abandoned vehicles that occurred over the course of the day.
According to a CFS report provided by the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday saw 17 motorist assists and 20 vehicles that had to be abandoned for retrieval at a safer date. Walburg said that 13 of the abandoned vehicles occurred on state Highways 19, 34 and 81.
While no accident reports were necessary, assisting stuck vehicles is time-consuming and difficult work, he said. The stress of the job was compounded by the fact that two deputies became stuck while attempting assistance.
Walburg stressed to residents that when a no-travel advisory is issued, it really means no travel. He stated that many of Tuesday’s incidents could have been avoided if people had simply stayed home.
Despite snowfall ceasing Tuesday evening and the no-travel advisory being lifted shortly afterward, Walburg is still urging residents to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Plows have been active since early Wednesday, but the increased traffic in town adds extra complications to an already arduous process.
Though work and emergencies do take precedence, Walburg is still advising caution and patience. With winds set to pick up into Thursday, visibility could again become extremely poor.
Snowdrifts well over six feet are popping up across Madison, with the city beginning the long process of moving the snow to a safer spot.
Mayor Roy Lindsay said that the city utilizes multiple locations on the outskirts of town as areas for snow deposits, including the far end of the road in Madison’s Industrial Park.
Additionally, he noted that the city commission meeting rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday has been moved to 4:30 p.m.