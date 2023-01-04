Tipped semi on Hwy 34

A SEMI TRUCK was tipped on its side Wednesday on SD-34 as road conditions continue to be slick and snow-packed throughout Lake County. A team of workers could be seen on the other side attempting to dig out the vehicle. This is one of many semis that were reported stuck throughout the area after Tuesday's severe snowstorm.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has been hard at work over the last two days as Madison and Lake County are looking to bounce back from the severe snowstorm that began on Monday.

Sheriff Tim Walburg confirmed that parts of the county received up to 18 inches of snowfall, slightly exceeding the predictions made by the National Weather Service.