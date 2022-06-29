(Editor’s note: Agriculture remains the state’s largest industry, with livestock production and related industries contributing $5.6 billion to the state’s economy and crop production and related industries contributing $3.3 billion. Under that broad umbrella, agriculture wears many faces. This week, the Madison Daily Leader will look at some of those faces.)
Sixth-generation farmer Keith Alverson loves what he does, loves raising corn and soybeans, loves the deep relationship with the land that is his heritage.
“I always felt involved from a young age. I enjoyed it at a young age,” he said, noting that his parents and grandparents brought a spirit of optimism to the work which he realizes, in retrospect, was one of the attractions.
That, and working with his grandfather, Eugene Alverson.
“My grampa had me pulling hay wagons when I was probably six or seven,” he admitted with a sheepish grin.
Later, after Alverson finished college and started farming himself, they worked together again. His grandfather, who had retired early, came out of retirement to help Keith and his dad, Ron Alverson, with the crop farming.
“Having three generations working together was pretty special,” he said, his eyes filling with tears at the memory. Eugene Alverson died in 2019 at the age of 89.
Only time will tell whether history will repeat itself. Alverson’s children are still too young to make major decisions about their future. He and his wife Kari have three: 12-year-old Kennedy, 10-year-old Connor and nine-year-old Caiden.
He knows how much the industry has changed and will continue to change. His grandfather, like farmers of that generation, had a diversified operation – dairy cows, beef cattle, hogs and some crops. His dad specialized, focusing on crop production.
About the time Alverson started farming, agriculture changed again as ethanol production allowed farmers to add value to their product in South Dakota. Prior to that, farmers basically had two options, he explained. Some corn was sold to feed livestock, but the majority of it was loaded into railcars and shipped out of state.
“For most of his farm career,” he said about his dad, a passionate ethanol advocate, “the price was dictated to us.”
Ethanol was a game changer, Alverson noted, but not the only one. Simultaneously, exports were increasing. China, for example, was importing more to feed hogs and cattle. As a result, corn prices are currently at or near record highs.
More importantly, he explained, using a term familiar to those in agriculture, but foreign to the uninitiated, the basis has changed. Alverson was referring to the difference between the cash price farmers are paid and the futures price on the Chicago Board of Trade.
“Before ethanol was around, it was pretty common the cash price was a dollar cheaper than the Chicago Board of Trade,” he said.
Now, with ethanol plants across eastern South Dakota, that difference has narrowed. However, because inputs are also increasing – the cost of seed, the cost of fertilizer, the cost of land – farmers are not necessarily raking in the dough. As much as anything, having a market close to their fields adds financial stability to their operations.
While Alverson can talk articulately about the way ethanol has affected the financial aspects of farming, he is even more eloquent when speaking about crop production – especially corn. Two-thirds to three-quarters of their 2,600 acres are planted in corn annually.
“A little more management can yield results,” he explained.
When to plant, when to add the fertilizer, how to manage irrigation – all of these decisions have an effect. With a degree in agronomy from South Dakota State University, he carries what he learned into the field to make those decisions.
“You can see more immediate responses,” he continued, speaking about corn in comparison to soybeans, but noting soybeans are becoming more responsive to management.
In some ways, he believes, he creates a partnership with the land in crop production – each playing a role. Because the land is important, his family uses ridge tilling, which prevents erosion and increases the organic matter in the soil, making it healthier.
“The organic matter in our soils has increased and is now close to that of pastures and native grass areas in the region,” Alverson stated with pride. The benefits of that were seen in 2019, a wet year with widespread flooding.
“There were times when we were able to operate because of that soil health,” he said. Healthy soil absorbs water, allowing it to drain more deeply into the earth.
Because Alverson does enjoy the management aspect of crop production, he is also intrigued by tools which are now available, tools which help him to better assess what is happening in his fields.
“Some of the technology we have at our fingertips has been fun to use,” he commented, adding that he is excited by these advances.
Because he does get excited about new advances, he may discover in time that he is raising a seventh-generation farmer who can trace his – or her – roots back to a sod house by Skunk Creek near Chester. He admits that he is hoping to see that happen, but that is not his top priority.
“I want them to be happy,” Alverson said, and then explained what he does to make farming seem like an attractive option. “I demonstrate how much I love farming.”