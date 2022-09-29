(Editor’s note: This week’s column is written by Kelly Evans-Hullinger, M.D., who is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices internal medicine in Brookings.)

I love sports. I have enjoyed playing and watching sports for as long as I can remember. And as someone who participated in a sport year-round in high school and continued in athletics (golf) in college, I am constantly grateful for the large impact being able to play competitive sports has had in my life.