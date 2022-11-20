The Chester Flyers’ bid for a Class B State Volleyball Championship fell just short on Saturday in the state title game in Sioux Falls. The Flyers battled Warner, the defending state champions, but ultimately fell to the Monarchs 3-1.
The Flyers let the Monarchs know they were in for a long match from the onset when Lily Van Hal recorded an ace to open the first set.
A kill from Serena Larson gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead. A pair of kills from Emilie Bleeker gave the Flyers a 5-4 lead. Following Bleeker’s kills, the Monarchs scored four straight points to take an 8-6 lead. A kill from Van Hal cut Warner’s lead to 8-6.
Trailing 17-10, Chester went on a 9-2 run to even the set at 19-19. A kill from Larson cut Warner’s lead to 21-20. A kill from Van Hal tied the set at 22-22. Warner went on to win the opening set 25-23.
Van Hal recorded three kills and one ace for the Flyers in the first set. Bleeker recorded three kills and one block.
Warner, a perennial powerhouse, flexed its muscles in the second set and defeated the Flyers 25-16.
Van Hal recorded four kills and one ace for the Flyers. Larson and Bleeker both recorded two kills.
It was all Chester in the third set. Holding a 10-9 lead, Chester closed out the third set by outscoring Warner 15-4 to win it 25-14.
Van Hal recorded four kills and one ace in the set for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf recorded three kills. Addison Bates recorded three kills and one block.
Chester raced out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth set thanks to a kill and an ace from Van Hal. The Monarchs bounced back to take a 5-4 lead. A kill from Emmerson Eppard tied the set at 5-5.
A kill from Bates put the Flyers up 9-6. Larson followed that with a kill of her own to take a 10-6 lead. An ace from Alexis Bauman extended the Flyers’ lead to 11-6. A kill from Van Hal pushed Chester’s lead to 12-8.
With the Flyers trailing 14-12, Van Hal and Larson recorded back-to-back kills to tie the set at 14-14.
Following Larson’s kill, the Monarchs went on a 7-1 run to take a 21-15 lead. A kill from Bates cut Warner’s lead to 22-18. A kill from Van Hal trimmed the lead to 23-19. Eppard and Van Hal recorded back-to-back kills to trim Warner’s lead to 24-23. Chester evened the match at 24-24. Unfortunately, Warner scored the final two points to win the set 26-24 and take the Class B State Championship 3-1.
Chester 3, Burke 1
The Chester Flyers reached the state championship by defeating Burke 3-1 in the state semifinals.
Chester led 22-18 in the opening set, but Burke outscored the Flyers 8-2 down the stretch to take the opening set 26-24.
Van Hal recorded six kills and one ace in the set for the Flyers. Wolf and Eppard both recorded two kills.
Holding a 16-15 lead in the second set, Bates recorded a kill to push Chester’s lead to 17-15. Another kill from Bates gave the Flyers a 19-15 lead. Van Hal recorded a kill to give Chester a 20-15 cushion.
A pair of kills from Van Hal gave Chester a 22-17 lead. Larson recorded a kill to push Chester’s lead to 24-18. Wolf recorded the set-winning kill to make the final score 25-18 and even the match at 1-1.
Van Hal recorded a team-leading five kills in the set. Wolf recorded three kills. Bates finished with two kills.
Trailing 16-15 in the third set, Van Hal evened the score at 16 with a kill. Wolf recorded a kill to put the Flyers up 17-16. Van Hal recorded another kill to give the Flyers an 18-16 lead.
Burke scored the next three points to claim a 19-18 lead. Wolf recorded back-to-back kills to put Chester back out in front 20-19. A kill from Bates gave the Flyers a 21-19 lead.
Trailing 24-23, Bates recorded a kill to tie the set at 24-24. A kill from Eppard tied the set at 25-25. The Flyers scored the next two points to win the set 27-25 and take a 2-1 match lead.
The Flyers won the fourth set 25-20 to punch their ticket to the Class B State Championship. Van Hal recorded six kills in the set for the Flyers. Wolf and Bates both recorded three kills.
Chester 3, Colman-Egan 1
A year ago, the Colman-Egan Hawks defeated Chester 3-2 in the first round of the state tournament. This season, the Flyers defeated the Hawks 3-1.
Larson opened the match with a kill to give Chester a 1-0 lead. Daniela Lee recorded a kill to even the set at 1-1. Larson recorded another kill for the Flyers to tie the set at 2-2.
A kill from Kadance Landis gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead. Abby Rhode recorded a kill to give the Hawks a 4-2 lead. Lee recorded her second kill of the set to put the Hawks up 5-3.
Trailing 5-3, the Flyers outscored the Hawks 22-8 down to win the first set 25-13 and take a 1-0 lead.
Van Hal recorded a team-leading five kills for the Flyers. Larson and Eppard both recorded four kills.
Lee recorded three kills to lead Colman-Egan. Kadance Landis, Berkley Groos and Abby Rhode each recorded one kill.
Chester took the second set 25-16 to take a 2-0 match lead. Van Hal recorded four kills to lead the Flyers. Wolf recorded three kills.
Lee, Abby Rhode and Landis each recorded two kills for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel recorded one ace.
Colman-Egan forced a fourth set by winning the third set 25-16. Lee and Brynlee Landis both recorded four kills for the Hawks.
Van Hal recorded five kills for the Flyers. Wolf recorded two kills. Larson and Bates both recorded one kill.
In the fourth set, the Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead. A kill from Wolf put the Flyers up 4-2. With the Flyers holding an 8-2 lead, Kadance Landis recorded a kill to cut Chester’s lead to 8-3.
Holding a 13-10 lead, a pair of kills from Wolf and Larson put the Flyers up 15-10. A kill from Bates put Chester up 20-16. The Flyers held on to win the fourth set 25-20 and defeat the Hawks 3-1.
Castlewood 3,
Colman-Egan 1
The Hawks squared off against Castlewood for the third time this season in the consolation semifinals on Friday. Castlewood won the first meeting of the season 2-1. The Hawks defeated Castlewood 3-2 in Colman in the second meeting.
In the third meeting of the season, it was Castlewood defeating Colman-Egan 3-1 to reach the fifth-place match.
Castlewood won the first set of the match 25-18. Brynlee Landis recorded a team-leading five kills for the Hawks. Lee recorded three kills and one ace in the opening set.
The Hawks won the second set 25-17 to even the match at 1-1. Groos recorded five kills to lead the Hawks. Lee recorded three kills and one ace. Elaina Rhode recorded three kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded an ace to give the Hawks a 4-2 lead in the third set. Kadance Landis recorded a kill to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 5-2. Another ace from Lanie Mousel put the Hawks up 6-2.
With the set tied at 12-12, Groos recorded a kill to put the Hawks up 13-12. Elaina Rhode recorded a kill to put the Hawks ahead 14-12.
Mousel recorded her third ace of the set to put the Hawks up 18-16. With the Hawks holding a 24-21 lead, Castlewood went on a 6-1 run to win the third set 27-25 and take a 2-1 match lead.
Castlewood won the fourth set 25-18 to win the match 3-1. Groos recorded three kills to lead Colman-Egan.
Colman-Egan 3,
Freeman 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks won the seventh-place match against Freeman 3-1 on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Freeman won the first set 25-17. Colman-Egan evened the match by taking the second set 25-22.
With the Hawks trailing 20-19, Colman-Egan closed out the third set on a 6-0 run to win the third set 25-20. A kill from Kadance Landis put the Hawks up 22-20.
Brynlee Landis recorded the set-winning kill to give the Hawks the 25-20 victory.
Kadance Landis recorded five kills and one ace for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis recorded three kills.
Colman-Egan won the fourth set 25-16 to win the match 3-1. Kadance and Brynlee Landis both recorded three kills for the Hawks. Groos recorded three kills, including the match-winning kill. Lee recorded one kill and three aces.