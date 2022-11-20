Chester Team

THE CHESTER FLYERS celebrate after a kill from Serena Larson on Saturday in the Class B State Championship match against Warner. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Chester Flyers’ bid for a Class B State Volleyball Championship fell just short on Saturday in the state title game in Sioux Falls. The Flyers battled Warner, the defending state champions, but ultimately fell to the Monarchs 3-1.

The Flyers let the Monarchs know they were in for a long match from the onset when Lily Van Hal recorded an ace to open the first set.