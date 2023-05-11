Law Enforcement Blotter May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:05/10/23 10:54 CFS23-02836 Medical Patient Transported EMS 227TH ST RAMONA05/10/23 11:23 CFS23-02837 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON05/10/23 11:49 CFS23-02838 Citizen Assist Information/Administrative 458TH AVE CHESTER05/10/23 13:01 CFS23-02839 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 446TH AVE RAMONA05/10/23 13:02 CFS23-02840 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON05/10/23 13:21 CFS23-02841 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NORTH SPAWN CIR CHESTER05/10/23 16:33 CFS23-02843 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON05/10/23 17:20 CFS23-02844 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON05/10/23 19:32 CFS23-02845 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE WENTWORTH05/10/23 19:41 CFS23-02846 Medical Patient Not Transported MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON05/10/23 20:14 CFS23-02847 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON05/10/23 20:37 CFS23-02848 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED05/10/23 21:15 CFS23-02849 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON05/10/23 21:18 CFS23-02850 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON05/10/23 21:27 CFS23-02851 Fire Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON05/10/23 23:46 CFS23-02852 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 226TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Madison's Emmett Brown earns prestigious John Philip Sousa Award LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Bickett sentenced for grand theft Jed's Safety Camp to raise awareness of farming risks Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch GMACC celebrates third annual Madison Burger Brawl Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants Follow us Facebook Twitter