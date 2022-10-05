4H Week

LAKE COUNTY commissioners received cookies at their regular meeting on Tuesday morning as local 4-H clubs celebrate National 4-H Week. Community businesses are invited to participate in the celebration by decorating their windows for the “Paint the County Green” competition. Members are encouraged to share pictures on social media, wear green or a 4-H shirt, and engage in a treasure hunt on Thursday when they seek the 4-H clover. In his proclamation, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack noted that this year’s theme, “Opportunity4All,” “reminds us that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.” 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization. In South Dakota, programs are delivered through SDSU Extension. For more information about local clubs, contact 4-H adviser Jennifer Hayford or 4-H assistant Carrie Schiernbeck at 605-256-7603.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Lake County commissioners, on Tuesday morning, discussed ways to increase attendance at the public meeting required before the county’s five-year road and bridge plan can be submitted to the state.

“Three townships were represented – out of 16,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke reported.