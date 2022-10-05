Lake County commissioners, on Tuesday morning, discussed ways to increase attendance at the public meeting required before the county’s five-year road and bridge plan can be submitted to the state.
“Three townships were represented – out of 16,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke reported.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, asked if commissioners had any suggestions. Commissioner Adam Leighton noted that 90% of those serving on township boards are farmers and in the fields at this time of year.
“I’ve only been to one since I’ve been on the commission that was well attended, and that was on a rainy day,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed.
Gust explained that holding the meeting prior to harvest isn’t an option because the plan is driven by the budget, and the budget isn’t approved until September. She also indicated the county has tried offering multiple meeting times, and that did not increase attendance.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson asked if the meeting could include a Zoom link for those who were interested in the information provided, but were unable to attend. Leighton concurred.
“I was in the combine. I could have listened,” he said.
The plan was not reviewed for the commissioners, nor did they make a decision regarding how future meetings would be conducted. Gust did indicate that in coming years she may do the report instead of the First District Association of Local Governments since she has to review the plan when it is completed.
“It probably would have been more efficient for me to do it,” she indicated.
Following the discussion, the plan was adopted and will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation. Gust said it will also be posted on the county’s website.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved an operating transfer of $25,134 to the emergency management fund. An operating transfer for emergency management is in the budget annually.
— Approved hiring Jacob Seppala to serve as correctional officer. Gust reported all full-time male positions are now filled.
— Approved a quote from Bickett & Sons Tree Service for work at the Ramona shop in the amount of $5,000.
— Ratified purchase, lease and service agreements for new printers and copiers. Gust did not have the agreements with her and was unable to provide specific details.
— Approved a memorandum of agreement with the state Department of Social Services regarding the opioid settlement announced earlier this year. Lake County will receive a payment annually for 18 years. In the first year, the county will receive $4,269.17.
The state retains 70% of the amount received through the settlement, which the Office of the Attorney General indicated in February would be $52 million over 18 years. The rest is distributed to local subdivisions.
Gust reported the memorandum indicates how those funds can be used and said she has spoken to Chief Deputy Sarina Talich about this. The county also has the option of granting those funds to Madison Regional Health System or area counselors.
— Approved a resolution involving properties which are specially classed for tax purposes. These include new industrial structures, new nonresidential agricultural structures, new commercial structures, new commercial residential structures and new affordable housing structures. The formulas are included in the resolution.
— Declared 24 Highway Department radios surplus property so they can be traded in when the department purchases new radios.
— Approved a utility occupancy application for Sioux Valley Energy to install underground distribution cable.
— Approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the Bridge Improvement Grant awarded earlier this fall. The grant will cover 80% of the engineering costs for a bridge seven miles south of Madison on 241st Street.
— Ratified a purchase lease agreement for a road grader and loader. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann signed it prior to Oct. 1 to avoid a price increase.
— Learned Buildings and Grounds will transfer a Ford F-150 pickup to the Equalization Office for their use since the vehicle that department requested was cut during the budget process.
— Approved scoring criteria for Rural Access Infrastructure Funding grant applications in Lake County. Gust reported that only Summit Township submitted a small structure improvement plan and will be the only township which could apply for grant funding.