O-R-R board meets Tuesday Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ramona Superintendent’s Office and by Zoom.Agenda items include reviewing and approving the March 5 and March 12 minutes.Items for discussion include the principal’s contract, insurance agent-properties/vehicles, ORR items.The board will also meet in executive session for personnel matters. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Madison 4th-graders see legislators in action Madison family safe following gas explosion in twin-home Law Enforcement Blotter DSU recognizes 62 long-time employees Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck Law Enforcement Blotter Daughter is born S.D. Amateur Basketball tournament comes to Madison Follow us Facebook Twitter