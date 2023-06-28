It’s been a busy start for Madison’s construction season as projects around the city are steadily moving forward.
Along with managing all of its current projects, the city is looking to the future, awarding a bid for segment three of Madison’s water system improvements.
“This would be utility and street improvements in the area of Roosevelt Ave., N.E. 6th St., N.E. 8th St. and Maplewood Dr.,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “The engineer’s estimate of this was $3.05 million, and we received five bids ranging from $2.76 million to $3.46 million.”
The city elected to award the bid to Brookings’ Prunty Construction at a price of $2,760,390.90.
“This was under the engineer’s [Banner Associates] estimate, so we are very pleased with that bid,” Berreth added.
According to a letter from Banner Associates’ Weston Blasius to Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg, this project includes work that will be partially funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, as well as the State Revolving Fund (SRF) program that is administered by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Hegg said that while Prunty is not involved with any of Madison’s other current projects, they have had a successful relationship in the past.
“Their most recent project in town was Center St. from Highland to Harth Ave.,” Hegg noted. “That was the last time they were in town, but they’ve done a number of projects over the years, and we’ve always had success with them. They’ve always done a really good job.”