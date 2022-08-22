TERRY WICKS (left) and his wife Robin had a difficult decision to make earlier this year when they learned they would be given the opportunity to support a local nonprofit with a $5,000 grant. They chose to support the Rutland School District.
Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm.
Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed to programs which help young people see a future for themselves in agriculture. Most recently, they chose to give $5,000 to the Rutland School District through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
“Technology is changing so rapidly. I’m sure some of the books Mr. Elsinger has are 15 years old,” Terry Wicks said, explaining their decision.
Gary Elsinger teaches vocational agriculture and environmental sciences in the school district. He is also the adviser for the school’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) program.
School Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said the funds will be used for curriculum materials for the program.
This is the second time the Wicks family has been able to support the district with a grant of this nature. When the district put in new playground equipment more than a decade ago, they had received another grant and asked that the school use it for that project.
The Wicks children – three of whom have already graduated – are the third generation to attend the Rutland School District.
Terry’s mother is an RHS graduate, both Terry and Robin are graduates – although Robin did attend Oldham-Ramona until her senior year — and now Karee, Noah and Colton are RHS graduates.
Garet is beginning his sophomore year this fall and will be in the final class to graduate from the current school. With the consolidation with Oldham-Ramona that passed earlier this year, the class entering high school this year will be the first to graduate from the new facility being planned.
The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, through the Monsanto Company, gives grants to rural nonprofits selected by area farmers. The company website reports they have awarded more than $65 million to nonprofits, schools and youth ag programs since 2010.
The Wicks do not know what kind of selection process is used, but they were grateful to be among the South Dakota farmers and ranchers to be chosen this year.
“We got the phone call out of the blue,” Terry said.
Robin stays on top of opportunities of this nature and makes application. Still, they weren’t prepared when the call came.
They asked for a week to consider options, according to Robin.
“We’re involved with a lot of ag-related things,” she said. Their children have all been involved in 4-H, for example, and Garet is now a Junior Leader.
In choosing to support the school, the Wicks are hoping to interest other young people in pursuing a career related to agriculture. Their daughter teaches high school science.
“A lot of what ag is is science,” Terry said, making a connection. “All the crops are genetically modified. Everything you plant has been modified.”
Their son Noah is an investigative reporter and associate editor with Agri-Pulse Communications. Based in Washington, D.C., Agri-Pulse reports on current ag news, looking not only at decisions being made but also at trends which affect agriculture.
“He wants to educate others. He feels farming is important,” Robin said.
Colton is currently studying at Northern State University. He is interested in becoming a special education teacher but keeps his hand in farming with his sheep herd.
The Wicks believe that keeping young people engaged in agriculture is important, not only because farms are America’s food source but also because of what they learn on a farm.
“The farm teaches kids responsibility, a work ethic,” Robin said. “I feel like farm kids can help others learn things.”
Brosnahan is grateful to the Wicks for choosing to support the district with this grant.
He noted that their involvement hasn’t been limited to hosting school tours and providing financial support.
When the district lost a bus driver, Terry stepped up. He also served on the school board for nine years.
“I hope they make good use of the grant and the kids get some learning done,” Terry said, when asked for final comments.