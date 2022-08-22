Wicks make donation

TERRY WICKS (left) and his wife Robin had a difficult decision to make earlier this year when they learned they would be given the opportunity to support a local nonprofit with a $5,000 grant. They chose to support the Rutland School District.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm.

Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed to programs which help young people see a future for themselves in agriculture. Most recently, they chose to give $5,000 to the Rutland School District through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.