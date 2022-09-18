During the Horizon Health Care program, many employees were celebrated for their longevity and their dedication to patient care. Forty-one individuals from across the state were honored with a combined 430 years of experience.
Employees recognized for their longevity included: Carla Esser at Howard Administration (30); Marcia Simon at Family Health Center of Eagle Butte (30); Lisa Virchow at Bryant Community Health Center (25); Debra Douglas at Isabel Community Clinic (25); Nancy Wienk at DeSmet CHC (25); Scott Weatherill at Howard Admin (20); Melissa Claussen, Medical Records Clerk (20); Bobbi White at Woonsocket CHC (20); Ryan Spader at Howard Admin (15); Lois Perrine at Howard Admin (15); Len Wonnenberg, PA-C, at James Valley CHC (10); Sarah Knippling at Jerauld County CHC (10); Melissa Hofer at Howard Admin (10); Michelle Scholtz, DDS, at Prairie Winds Dental (10); Stephanie Stevens, Medical Records Clerk (10); Michelle Udelhoven, PA-C, at Mellette County CHC (10); Jessica Meyer at Howard CHC (10); Laurie Bickel at FHC of Eagle Butte (10); Codi Smith at Lake Preston CHC (10); Emily Dillon at Martin CHC (10); Mychelle Donelan at De Smet Dental Services (5); Jolene Egger at Mission CHC (5); Logan Hetland, Patient Care Coordinator (5); Tiffany Knipfer at Jerauld County CHC (5); Kristen Morrow, CNP, at Elk Point CHC (5); Brett Mayer at Howard Admin (5); Alyssa Hicks, CNP, at Mission CHC (5); Alejandro Hernandez at Aberdeen CHC (5); Hilary Haley, DDS, at Aurora County Dental Clinic and Jerauld County CHC (5); Melissa Nehl-Day, DNP, FNP-C, at McIntosh CC and Isabel CC (5); Karla Haas at Howard CHC (5); Rikki Ohlrogge, MSW, LCSW-PIP, Behavioral Health Manager (5); Darin Holter at Howard Admin (5); Shawna Rowcliffe at Howard Admin (5); Doris Ronan at James Valley CHC (5); James Ronan at James Valley CHC (5); Reginald Ashes at Mission CHC (5); Susan Westover, Certified Coder (5); Koel Sievers at James Valley CHC (5); Mandy Oldlodge at Mission CHC (5); and Charise Crompton at Faith Dental Clinic (5).