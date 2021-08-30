Its arrival was a day late, but the wait seemed to only whet the appetites of visitors to the Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree last weekend when they were able to watch Walt Schaefer’s Belgian horses power a century-old threshing machine that separated wheat stalks into grain, straw and chaff.
Schaefer has the habit of bringing his sizable draft horses from their Winfred pastures to the annual jamboree events to demonstrate how some farmers harvested their grain before steam power was brought into play on the farms.
According to Schaefer, he needed to bring a fourth team of horses to the Prairie Village demonstration site to have enough power to operate the “horse power” — also called a horse engine — which is a carousel- or turnstile-like apparatus that powers an appropriate threshing machine.
The Prairie Village horse power has a sweep power design in which the horses walk in a circle and turn a center shaft. The village’s horse power has six sweeps for harnessing horse teams, and Schaefer wanted at least four teams to perform demonstrations on Saturday during the jamboree.
Schaefer’s Belgian horses and their wranglers had to demonstrate patience while working in the hot, humid weather. Their horse power was connected to a power shaft that was, in turn, connected to a Nichols-Shepard Red River Special threshing machine that was manufactured in Battle Creek, Mich., more than a century ago.
“It’s the sort of farm machine that ran on the prairie farms in the 1800s,” Schaefer said. “I don’t believe that there’s another thresher like it within 500 miles of Prairie Village.
“And having it operating? That’s even more rare.”
The horses from Schaefer Belgian Farms would pace in a circle while powering the horse engine, turning the center shaft that, in turn, rotated a big gear. The moving, big gear drove little gears within the turnstyle apparatus that powered the shaft which, in turn, powered the moving equipment on the grain thresher.
Schaefer judged that the gear ratio needed to transfer the horses’ power to the power shaft was likely 1,000-to-one.
While the Red River Special required four two-horse teams for power — and could use as many as six teams — Schaefer said one team could power the antique baler, also at the threshing site, that molded the thresher’s straw into square bales. According to Schaefer, another one or two horses could power a grain elevator that hoisted the grain into a granary building for storage.
Schaefers’s horses and horse-handlers typically powered the Red River Special in 30-minute blocks of time for jamboree visitors. Individuals visiting the horse-powered threshing site could see the Belgian horses powering an antique threshing machine and record the work performed by horses and workers wielding pitchforks on 21st-Century smartphones and digital cameras.
“It’s all part of the demonstration,” Schaefer said.
He said his Belgians had come from the pastures near Winfred where they had spent the summer feeding on grass. Schaefer added that they would return to the grassland after the jamboree.
In previous years, Schaefer had worked with McCrossan Boys Ranch, a nonprofit counseling and rehabilitation center for young males located near Sioux Falls. He and horses stabled at the boys’ ranch worked with the young residents to provide experience in working with trained animals and in learning about the care and maintenance of horses.