WESTON BLASIUS (middle, blue shirt) was among Banner Associates members and city officials at Wednesday's construction open house in Madison's Downtown Armory. Residents were able to ask questions and voice concerns regarding the city's upcoming construction projects, with Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg saying that these open houses will become an annual event.
With Madison’s construction season right around the corner, residents are eager for information regarding the city’s upcoming projects. Unfortunately, keeping people fully updated can prove challenging, which led to the city’s decision to host a public open house where information could be easily dispensed.
“I’m a big proponent of talking to people and getting the word out,” Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg said.
Hegg said that this is the first time the city has held an open house of this kind, with the motivation being to streamline communication between the city and its residents.
The event took place on Wednesday at Madison’s Downtown Armory. Each construction project received its own display board with their status, scheduling and remaining work showcased.
These included the city’s N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. project, phases 1A-2A of the water system improvements, the reconstruction of Madison’s water tower, and the proposed utility improvements for 2023-25.
“Part of it is getting information to people, but the other part is dispelling some of the misconceptions,” Hegg said.
He added that many residents were “reasonably frustrated” with the various delays in last year’s construction season, and that this open house was part of the city’s ongoing commitment to keeping people as informed as possible.
From issues with Mother Nature to materials shortages and other unexpected hiccups, the city of Madison dealt with numerous difficulties during last year’s construction season, which led to many of the city’s projects being carried over to this year.
Hegg said that these projects are estimated to resume on May 1.
Hegg was joined for the event by city employees Dan Whitlock, Chad VanDenHemel and Jan Tieman, as well as Banner Associates members Weston Blasius, Cedric Hay and Spencer Gilk. Together, the group was able to answer any questions from visitors, who were free to roam around and talk as long as they wished.
“I can see us definitely doing this on an annual basis or anytime we get something new, but if there’s enough traction and people feel like this was a good event, I think we’ll do it again around midsummer,” Hegg noted.
He explained that the city has two upcoming projects that have yet to be bid: a minimally invasive curved-in-place pipe lining project and a new water main project.
A second open house will be held for these projects, and additional information will be given through Hegg’s soon-to-resume updates at Madison’s city commission meetings.