Construction open house

WESTON BLASIUS (middle, blue shirt) was among Banner Associates members and city officials at Wednesday's construction open house in Madison's Downtown Armory. Residents were able to ask questions and voice concerns regarding the city's upcoming construction projects, with Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg saying that these open houses will become an annual event.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

With Madison’s construction season right around the corner, residents are eager for information regarding the city’s upcoming projects. Unfortunately, keeping people fully updated can prove challenging, which led to the city’s decision to host a public open house where information could be easily dispensed.

“I’m a big proponent of talking to people and getting the word out,” Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg said.