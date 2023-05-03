Colman-Egan, Chester and Howard schools all competed in the Baltic Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
Chester
Colman-Egan, Chester and Howard schools all competed in the Baltic Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
Chester
Jovi Wolf placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.60 seconds. Wolf took home second place in the 100 with a time of 11.31 seconds and also placed second in the 200 with a time of 22.28 seconds.
Garrett Hansen placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:13.
Ben Dougan placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.73 seconds. Zachery Moyer placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.79 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Hansen, Max McGreevy, Moyer and Wolf placed third with a time of 1:38.43.
JD Prorok placed second in the javelin with a throw of 133-08.
Chester’s Lexis Siemonsma placed second in the shot put with a throw of 36-09.
The 4x400 relay team of Addison Bates, Katelyn Schut, Jacy Wolf and Emery Larson placed third with a time of 4:21.90.
Jacy Wolf placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.95 seconds. Wolf placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.47 seconds.
Larson won the 1,600 with a time of 5:26.42. Larson also won the 800 with a time of 2:25.26. Bates placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:35.51.
Colman-Egan
Christopher Lee placed third in the 200 with a time of 23.23 seconds.
Jackson Zwart placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.13 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Logan Voelker, Ben Zwart, Lee and Easton Williamson placed second with a time of 46.58 seconds. That same team took home second place in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:35.09.
The 4x400 relay team of Voelker, Lee, Ben Zwart and Jack Mousel placed third with a time of 3:50.19.
Voelker won the javelin with a throw of 143-02.
Jack Mousel won the high jump with a mark of 6-03. Jase Mousel placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38-05.50.
Lanie Mousel placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 32-06 and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15-05.
Josie Mousel won the high jump with a mark of 4-11. Elaina Rhode placed third with a jump of 4-06.
Anna Zwart placed second in the javelin with a toss of 90-09.50.
The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Anya Hemmer, Finley Luze and Brynlee Landis placed second with a time of 10:46.33.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed second with a time of 4:16.87.
The 4x200 relay team of Elaina Rhode, Crystal Silva-Dominguez, Lanie Mousel and Daniela Lee placed second with a time of 1:51.09.
The 4x100 relay team of Lee, Abby Rhode, Lanie Mousel and Josie Mousel placed first with a time of 51.56.
Elaina Rhode placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.9 seconds.
Reese Luze won the 400 with a time of 1:00.19.
Daniela Lee won the 200 with a time of 26.14 seconds. Josie Mousel was second with a time of 26.1 seconds and Reese Luze placed third in 26.69 seconds.
Lee won the 100 with a time of 12.46 seconds.
Howard
Caden Schwader placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:05.52.
Kaden Hofer placed second in the shot put with a toss of 44-00.
Rylee Rudebusch placed third in the discus with a toss of 109-05.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.