County Commission
has full agenda
The Lake County Commission will meet in the Lake County Courthouse’s commission meeting room Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. to approve the provisional 2024 budget.
Once approved, the 2024 provisional budget could be fully approved on Thursday, Sept. 21, after a $2.8 million opt out vote on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The budget might see changes depending on the vote outcome.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, the commissioners will also acknowledge the receipt of two fundraiser notices and a small structure improvement plans for grants. They will also approve a 4-H rental agreement, a grant agreement for emergency management and a utility occupancy application.
The County Commission also plans to ratify test borings for a Highway 34 bypass project and an agreement for the Women, Infants and Children program.
Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will report on carpeting for the Public Safety Building, and Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will report on a quote to raise the tank fill tubes on the fuel system. Welfare Officer Carrie Schiernbeck will present indigent applications.
At 10 a.m., the County Commission will hold its second reading of and adopt an ordinance to dissolve the Lake County Planning Commission. Later, the commissioners will vote on a conditional use permit for the City of Madison to open a new restricted use site and consider a resolution regarding the city’s establishment of the site.
Salem church plans
quilting group
The Center Free Lutheran Church in Salem will host a new quilting group for beginners and experts starting Saturday, Sept. 9.
The group will be hosted every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. A Bible study for all interested parties will take place an hour earlier, at 9 a.m. It is open for men, women and children age 10 and up.
Some machines will be available for use, but the group leaders ask that people bring their own machines, if able. For the first project someone completes, the group will provide patterns, materials and supplies. But, after the first project, each individual will be responsible to supply their own materials.
Attendance at each Saturday meeting is not mandatory, and people are welcome to come and go. People are welcome to bring snacks and lunch. The church has refrigerators, stoves and a microwave.
The Center Free Lutheran Church is at 44312 245th St. in Salem.
Shiery announces
District 8 Senate
campaign
Patricia Shiery of Madison announced Friday she will run for State Senate in District 8, covering Lake, Miner, Kingsbury and parts of Brookings Counties.
Sen. Casey Crabtree, a Republican, is the incumbent senator for District 8.
Formerly Patricia Stricherz, Shiery served one term as a District 8 representative from 2010 to 2012. Shiery is a Republican.
Nobody hurt in
train derailment
No injuries or hazardous spills were reported in a train derailment in a southeastern South Dakota town last week that also saw a rail bridge partially collapse.
The derailment happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in North Sioux City, the Union County Emergency Management office said in social media posts. Nineteen cars derailed as the train traveled over the rail bridge, which partially collapsed. It's unclear whether the collapse caused the derailment or happened because of the derailment.
Of the derailed cars, 14 were empty hopper cars and five were loaded with ethanol, officials said. None of the derailed ethanol cars were leaking following the derailment, officials said. According to early reports, the derailment was caused by a railcar malfunction.
North Sioux City is a town of about 3,000 people that lies just across the state border from Sioux City, Iowa.
Television station KTIV reported that the derailed train was operated by D & I Railroad, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.