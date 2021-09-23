Madison’s newest attorney knew from the time he was in high school he wanted to study the law.
John Nelson wasn’t influenced by television dramas like “Law and Order.” He decided what he wanted to do as he watched his family struggle after his great-grandfather died in 2012.
“There were some legal issues with the estate,” Nelson said.
He didn’t really understand the processes and could only watch as family members attempted to address those issues.
Nelson decided at that point he wanted to be in a position to fix problems for others, to help them understand the issues or possibly change the outcomes.
With that goal in mind, the 2014 graduate of Chester High School earned a bachelor’s degree in government and history from Augustana University and studied law at the University of South Dakota.
Nelson, who works for the Ericsson Law Office with Dick Ericsson and Abby Oftedal, was sworn in by the Hon. Patrick T. Pardy on Sept. 14 with members of his extended family present. He graduated with a J.D. (Juris Doctor) in May, took the bar exam in July and learned in early September that he had passed.
He looks forward to hanging the certificate on his wall attesting to this accomplishment. Even more, he looks forward to practicing the law, to learning how to effectively help his clients.
“You can’t learn about being an attorney from classes,” Nelson said.
He did, however, appreciate the challenge that law school provided. While studying hard, he also managed to have fun. He was the dean of Delta Theta Phi, the legal fraternity at USD.
He competed with the USD Law Alternative Dispute Resolution Board. According to the university’s website, the board “provides students the opportunity to gain highly relevant experience and develop interpersonal skills as they compete against top-performing law schools across the country.”
Nelson and his partner placed second in two of four regional competitions in the area of client counseling. Members can also compete in negotiation, arbitration and mediation.
He attributes their success not only to their skills but also to the way they dressed to meet with clients. Instead of being attired formally in a suit, they would doff their jackets, loosen their ties and unbutton the top button of their shirts.
This more casual approach and some “Madison-esque small talk” would set their clients at ease, enabling them to communicate more clearly the situation for which they were seeking legal services. Also considered in competition was the way they managed client expectations and dealt with people’s emotions.
“We are counselors at law, not psychiatric counselors,” he explained.
Nelson first began to work for Ericsson as an intern. A professor at law school mentioned that Ericsson was looking for an intern who would be interested in becoming an associate. Nelson was immediately interested because of a family connection.
“Dick was my grandparents’ attorney back in the day,” he said.
He was also interested because the practice was more client-centered than his previous internship with the City of Sioux Falls.
Nelson recalls one question more than any other from the interview. Ericsson asked him, “Do you want to be in Madison long term?” Nelson said he didn’t hesitate before answering, “Absolutely.”
He is excited to be working in Madison. He knows that he has much to learn, but he also knows he is fortunate because he will be able to draw on Ericsson’s experience and also learn from Oftedal. He is confident he has the basic skills necessary.
“It’s talking to people. That’s what the job is, talking to people, and I’ve been doing that since I learned to talk,” Nelson said.