Hubbard ends track & field career at 2023 NAIA Outdoor national meet By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Senior Traia Hubbard of Dakota State University competed on the final day of the 2023 NAIA Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday afternoon.The three-day national meet was hosted by Indiana Wesleyan.Hubbard made her third appearance at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in the discus throw (2019, 2021, 2023).She fouled on the first try and tossed 125 feet, 5 inches.She followed up with (136 feet, 11 inches on her final attempt and did not advance to the final, ending her throwing career.Hubbard placed 17th in the NAIA's discus throw for the Trojans with a mark of 136 feet, 11 inches.She finished as a 15-time North Star Athletic Association All-Conference, combined in both indoor and outdoor track & field.She was the NSAA Field Athlete of the Meet during the 2021 indoor conference meet and 2019 outdoor conference meet.Hubbard finished her career as a two-time NAIA All-American Indoor shot put in 2020 and 2021 for DSU.