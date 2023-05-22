Community success is built on collaboration. As the saying goes, “Rising tides raise all ships.” This is the philosophy behind Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District 6, which was approved by Madison City Commissioners on May 15..
TIF districts are a tool cities and counties can use to help finance economic development and community growth through the utilization of increased property valuations. The difference in property taxes from before and after TIF designation — the tax increment — is used to finance projects within the district, as well as other areas of critical infrastructure.
This new TIF district serves as a collaboration between the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) and four businesses in Madison’s Lakeview Industrial Park, with the district being placed in the eastern side of the park. These businesses are Fox Promo, Madison Physical Therapy, Global Polymer and Contractor’s Condos.
According to an informational document from the LAIC and Tobin Morris of Colliers Securities, who has advised the city with previous TIF districts, the driving force behind the creation of TIF District 6 is the planned expansions of these four businesses.
LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag spoke with commissioners at Monday’s meeting, explaining that the tax increment from these expansions can be used to facilitate funding for a Madison childcare center, which has been a much-discussed topic over the last several months.
“TIFs are used for infrastructure, and when you view childcare as necessary infrastructure for moms and dads to go to work, it becomes an opportunity to move the needle,” Rollag said.
Currently, Fox Promo and Madison Physical Therapy will be expanding into a 10,600-square-foot facility on the corner of Industry Ave. and S.E. 12th Street within the Industrial Park. Global Polymer will be investing more than $10 million into an expansion that will increase its floor space by over 32,000 square feet, creating up to 120 new jobs in the process.
Contractor’s Condos is still in development but aims to create spaces to house and mobilize sub-contractors for the city’s many projects.
Since TIF districts in South Dakota last an average of 20 years, Rollag said that this project will be able to assist the LAIC with initial construction costs as well as those of ongoing operations. Rollag added that construction costs for the facility would be no less than $3 million.
The approval of this TIF district comes on the heels of the LAIC’s partnership with Childcare Biz Help, a Florida-based childcare consulting company whose founder, Caroline Jens, spoke with commissioners via Zoom.
Rollag began working with Jens in April for community surveys as well as a feasibility study to address the true childcare needs in Madison. Per their findings, the facility would ideally be 10,000 square feet with the ability to accommodate up to 125 children.
While this TIF district will provide a nice jump-start, Rollag and Jens both noted that an additional partner to assist with planning, staffing and other essential aspects of the project will be necessary.
“The subsidized rates to help support childcare in South Dakota are very low, so by offering a facility to a partner at a cost that is a lot less than if they’d have to build it, it makes this situation actually viable,” Jens said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to help find that partner and help make sure that this construction project comes in under budget.”
The project was approved by the City Planning Committee before being presented to the commission, with all members, Mayor Roy Lindsay and City Administrator Jameson Berreth giving positive feedback.
Another noteworthy perspective came from Global Polymer’s Pete Gusso, who voiced his firm support for the project, adding that increased childcare will be a massive benefit to both their employees and the rest of Madison. Global Polymer has even gone as far as agreeing to waive the discretionary tax on its expansion, so that the LAIC can receive more money in a shorter time period.
“This is a public/private partnership, and I don’t know if everyone realizes it, but childcare, like technical education and a lot of other things, is economic development,” Gusso said. “We’re really excited about this, and we’ll continue to support it in any way we can.”