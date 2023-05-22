Brooke Rollag

Brooke Rollag

Community success is built on collaboration. As the saying goes, “Rising tides raise all ships.” This is the philosophy behind Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District 6, which was approved by Madison City Commissioners on May 15..

TIF districts are a tool cities and counties can use to help finance economic development and community growth through the utilization of increased property valuations. The difference in property taxes from before and after TIF designation — the tax increment — is used to finance projects within the district, as well as other areas of critical infrastructure.