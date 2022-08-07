Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/06/22 01:37 CFS22-04916 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/06/22 04:53 CFS22-04917 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MADISON
08/06/22 05:43 CFS22-04918 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
08/06/22 06:43 CFS22-04919 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 231ST ST WENTWORTH
08/06/22 07:45 CFS22-04920 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/06/22 07:54 CFS22-04921 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/06/22 08:05 CFS22-04922 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON
08/06/22 09:41 CFS22-04924 Suspicious Person Unable to Locate LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
08/06/22 09:50 CFS22-04925 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.998077, -97.10981
08/06/22 10:40 CFS22-04926 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
08/06/22 11:03 CFS22-04927 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/06/22 11:19 CFS22-04928 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 236TH ST MADISON
08/06/22 13:42 CFS22-04929 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.987423, -97.16881
08/06/22 14:24 CFS22-04930 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.008591, -97.17675
08/06/22 14:25 CFS22-04931 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD CYPRESS AVE MADISON
08/06/22 16:20 CFS22-04933 Fire Referred to Partner Agency 459TH AVE COLTON
08/06/22 17:48 CFS22-04934 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO
08/06/22 19:31 CFS22-04935 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/06/22 19:46 CFS22-04936 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON
08/06/22 19:56 CFS22-04937 Property Damage Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/06/22 20:30 CFS22-04939 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER
08/06/22 20:38 CFS22-04940 Animal Other Unable to Locate LCSO 238TH ST CHESTER
08/06/22 21:00 CFS22-04941 Animal Other SE 1ST ST MADISON
08/06/22 21:30 CFS22-04942 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/06/22 21:38 CFS22-04943 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 81 MADISON
08/06/22 21:41 CFS22-04944 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 81
08/06/22 21:56 CFS22-04945 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 81 MADISON
08/06/22 22:14 CFS22-04946 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/06/22 22:14 CFS22-04947 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/06/22 22:51 CFS22-04948 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
Total Records: 30
