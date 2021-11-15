November is Native American Heritage Month, and Dakota State University’s Native American Student Association (NASA) Club has several events planned.
DSU students, faculty, staff and the Madison community are invited to attend any or all of these events, which bring awareness to the Native Heritage.
NASA Club co-adviser Rob Honomichl said Native heritage provides an important historical and cultural perspective for those on campus, as well as those in the community. Honomichl is assistant professor of xomputer and cyber sciences.
Co-adviser Angela Behrends said, “It is important that we see each other. We really are in this together and need to see each other and understand each other.”
Many events involve area artists. Behrends, assistant professor of art, was happy to use her influence to bring artists to campus.
“This is a good medium to bring people together,” Behrends said, “because it helps us understand things in a different way.
“Art has the potential to make us feel things, to take in information and experience all that goes along with it. People are supposed to learn and supposed to feel and that’s how we become better,” she said.
The events also bring awareness to the club, which works to facilitate cultural awareness of Native American tribes and their peoples to the students of DSU. NASA President Miles Livermont said there are challenges to being an indigenous student, so by holding these events, other Native students will know that they have a place at Dakota State and that Native students are here and are active on campus.
Activities for Native American Heritage Month include a traditional Native dish offered during lunch at DSU food service every Monday in November. Monday evening events are also planned to highlight Native heritage. The first event featured Yankton Nakota Sioux Tribal Artist, Jerry Fogg. About 40 people attended the Nov. 8 presentation.
This week, DSU Digital Arts & Design animation professor Daniel Seman screened and discuss his animation storytelling collaborations with Native tribes.
Upcoming events include:
Nov. 22: Jennifer White, Arikara visual artist, painter and Post Pilgrim Gallery owner, will present her paintings and talk about her experience at 7 p.m. in the TCB Auditorium
Nov. 29: The Wakpa Ipaksan Youth Drum Group from Flandreau will be on campus at 7:30 p.m. in the Trojan Center Marketplace
There are also two events in the planning stages for December. One is a Native Star Knowledge Stargazing event, with DSU’s Dr. James Maloney and Dr. Craig Howe of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies (CAIRNS). On Dec. 14, DSU again plans to host the Dakota 38+2 Riders with a meal and welcoming ceremony for the riders and members of the community in the Trojan Center. More details are forthcoming.
In addition, the NASA Club has several events in the works for the spring semester, including an event in conjunction with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cause.