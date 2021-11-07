Sleek Chargers with lights flashing lined SD-34 north of Madison on Friday night as troopers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint, stopping 44 vehicles in an hour.
“I like to see these when you get zero DUIs,” Trooper Brandon Bridgeway said as they were wrapping up. “It shows people are being responsible.”
Each month the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) issues a press release announcing the counties in which sobriety checkpoints are scheduled with a basic caution.
“Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned,” the press release indicates. “People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternative form of commercial or public transportation.”
The Highway Patrol is not seeking to put a damper on people’s fun. Rather, the agency is seeking to ensure that, at the end of the night, lives have not been irrevocably changed.
“Everything the Highway Patrol does is to reduce crashes, to reduce injury crashes, to reduce fatal crashes,” Bridgeway said.
In April, the DPS reported 141 motor vehicle fatalities in 2020, a 38% increase over 2019, which was the lowest in the state’s history. Three primary factors contributed to this: speed, alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt.
“Even one motor vehicle death is one too many and we plan to encourage driver safety,” DPS Secretary Craig Price said in a press release at the time.
For troopers at the sobriety checkpoint, standing in the roadway waving flashlights, the commitment is often personal as well as professional.
Trooper Brynne McQuistan learned young the importance of getting intoxicated drivers off the road. Her grandfather, Curt Blasy, served with the Highway Patrol.
“He was a pretty big DUI hunter. Getting impaired drivers off the road was one of his big things,” she said.
As an accident reconstructionist, she knows better than most how quickly the slowed response of an impaired driver can result in a life-altering crash. Like her grandfather, she wants to prevent those accidents from happening.
“You hope at the end of the day you’ve made a difference,” she said.
For Bridgeway, the commitment comes from a deeper, more personal place. His mother is an alcoholic who received five DUIs while he was still a child.
He had to grow up fast, but he believes it makes him a more compassionate law enforcement officer. As an adult, he recognizes that his mother was trying to numb unaddressed trauma in her life.
“Anyone I’ve arrested for impaired driving, I try to talk to them about what’s going on in their life,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to be the person someone needs.”
Each sobriety checkpoint is selected based on data the DPS collects and takes into consideration a number of factors, such as arrests for impaired driving and accidents in that area. While troopers can make recommendations, the data must support the recommendation.
Unlike other stops, the sobriety checkpoints are limited in scope. Drivers are not asked to provide their driver’s license or proof of insurance as they are at routine stops.
Instead, troopers introduce themselves and ask drivers to self-report whether they’ve been drinking or have ingested any other intoxicating substances. Unless the trooper has cause for concern, the driver is waved through.
“It’s not very intrusive,” McQuistan observed.
However, arrests can be made. Both a sobriety checkpoint in Sioux Falls over the Halloween weekend and one in Brookings over Hobo Day weekend resulted in arrests, according to Bridgeway.
Local law enforcement agencies are notified and invited to participate in the checkpoints, he said. Whether they can or do depends upon the other demands on their resources. On Friday, troopers were not joined by either the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or Madison Police Department.