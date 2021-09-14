The city of Madison’s vaccine incentive program will be open to all Lake County residents, not just residents of Madison.
That was one of the discussion points Monday night as the Madison City Commission went over the details of the plan that will distribute $1,000 a day, five days a week, for five weeks to winners who can prove their residency and vaccination status.
The money comes from federal funds designed to help with pandemic-related public health and economic recovery.
“The intent was to be county-wide,” said commissioner Adam Shaw, noting that the details concerning exactly how residency verification will be determined are still being worked out.
Drawings are planned to begin on Sept. 27 with registration for the drawings to begin on Sept. 20.
Registration will be through a website, www.itsaboutcommunity.org, or at the city finance office. The prize each day will be $1,000 in Chamber of Commerce MAD Money.
“The plan is to push people to register online,” Shaw said.
The success of the program will be assessed after five weeks.
“We’ll look at the vaccination rates and see if there’s an increase,” Shaw said, noting that the S.D. Department of Health website lists Lake County’s vaccination rate at 46%. “We should have some pretty solid data” on vaccinations.
If vaccination rates go up, the city could invest another $25,000 in the program.