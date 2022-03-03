Purchase Access

Following is the latest  for Lake County:

03/02/22 07:48 CFS22-01140 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

03/02/22 08:14 CFS22-01141 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

03/02/22 08:26 CFS22-01142 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

03/02/22 09:41 CFS22-01144 Theft Report Taken MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/02/22 10:35 CFS22-01146 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NW 3RD ST N HIGHLAND AVE

03/02/22 10:52 CFS22-01148 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/02/22 11:30 CFS22-01149 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461ST AVE

03/02/22 11:51 CFS22-01150 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/02/22 11:51 CFS22-01151 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.942974, -97.07416

03/02/22 13:49 CFS22-01152 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 7th St MADISON

03/02/22 13:59 CFS22-01153 Traffic Complaint No Report Taken LCSO CHESTER

03/02/22 14:30 CFS22-01154 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.138625, -96.85149

03/02/22 15:08 CFS22-01155 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

03/02/22 15:48 CFS22-01156 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 8TH ST MADISON

03/02/22 16:16 CFS22-01157 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

03/02/22 18:07 CFS22-01158 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.012177, -97.11225

03/02/22 18:19 CFS22-01159 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/02/22 19:55 CFS22-01160 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

03/02/22 20:08 CFS22-01161 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 4TH ST MADISON

03/02/22 20:38 CFS22-01162 Submerged Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO JOHNSON'S POINT RD Madison

03/02/22 20:44 CFS22-01163 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCDIVE JOHNSON'S POINT RD Madison

03/02/22 23:08 CFS22-01164 Suspicious Person Unable to Locate MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

Total Records: 22