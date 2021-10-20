Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 20, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/19/21 02:10 CFS21-06944 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/19/21 06:01 CFS21-06945 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/19/21 06:54 CFS21-06946 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/19/21 07:13 CFS21-06947 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 8110/19/21 07:22 CFS21-06948 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/19/21 07:44 CFS21-06949 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON10/19/21 08:04 CFS21-06950 Traffic Complaint No Report Taken LCSO US HWY 8110/19/21 09:05 CFS21-06951 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE10/19/21 11:41 CFS21-06952 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON10/19/21 12:24 CFS21-06953 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE10/19/21 13:24 CFS21-06954 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 451ST AVE10/19/21 13:27 CFS21-06955 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 3410/19/21 14:02 CFS21-06956 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO GOLF DR WENTWORTH10/19/21 14:05 CFS21-06957 Vandalism Report Taken MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/19/21 15:05 CFS21-06958 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE10/19/21 15:08 CFS21-06959 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 3410/19/21 16:24 CFS21-06960 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/19/21 16:38 CFS21-06961 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone10/19/21 16:40 CFS21-06963 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/19/21 16:44 CFS21-06962 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON10/19/21 17:10 CFS21-06964 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON10/19/21 17:31 CFS21-06965 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 445TH AVE RAMONA10/19/21 17:50 CFS21-06966 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 448TH AVE RAMONA10/19/21 18:06 CFS21-06967 Agency Assist Unable to Locate LCSO US HWY 8110/19/21 22:01 CFS21-06968 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON10/19/21 22:11 CFS21-06969 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON10/19/21 23:41 CFS21-06970 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 5TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Debra Von Behren Rich Caldwell New LAIC director comes with area connections, banking experience Donna Brown 2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash Barbara Olson John Habeger Troy Trygstad PEO style show Drawn Together SD: Elected officials should not choose their voters Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists