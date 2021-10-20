Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/19/21 02:10 CFS21-06944 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/19/21 06:01 CFS21-06945 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

10/19/21 06:54 CFS21-06946 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

10/19/21 07:13 CFS21-06947 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81

10/19/21 07:22 CFS21-06948 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

10/19/21 07:44 CFS21-06949 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

10/19/21 08:04 CFS21-06950 Traffic Complaint No Report Taken LCSO US HWY 81

10/19/21 09:05 CFS21-06951 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

10/19/21 11:41 CFS21-06952 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON

10/19/21 12:24 CFS21-06953 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

10/19/21 13:24 CFS21-06954 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 451ST AVE

10/19/21 13:27 CFS21-06955 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34

10/19/21 14:02 CFS21-06956 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO GOLF DR WENTWORTH

10/19/21 14:05 CFS21-06957 Vandalism Report Taken MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/19/21 15:05 CFS21-06958 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

10/19/21 15:08 CFS21-06959 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

10/19/21 16:24 CFS21-06960 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

10/19/21 16:38 CFS21-06961 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

10/19/21 16:40 CFS21-06963 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/19/21 16:44 CFS21-06962 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/19/21 17:10 CFS21-06964 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

10/19/21 17:31 CFS21-06965 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 445TH AVE RAMONA

10/19/21 17:50 CFS21-06966 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 448TH AVE RAMONA

10/19/21 18:06 CFS21-06967 Agency Assist Unable to Locate LCSO US HWY 81

10/19/21 22:01 CFS21-06968 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON

10/19/21 22:11 CFS21-06969 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

10/19/21 23:41 CFS21-06970 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 5TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 27