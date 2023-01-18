Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
01/17/23 08:11 CFS23-00369 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
01/17/23 08:11 CFS23-00369 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
01/17/23 09:35 CFS23-00371 Traffic Hazard Gone On Arrival MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
01/17/23 10:30 CFS23-00372 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
01/17/23 13:18 CFS23-00373 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
01/17/23 13:34 CFS23-00374 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
01/17/23 13:36 CFS23-00375 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
01/17/23 13:41 CFS23-00376 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/17/23 14:14 CFS23-00377 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON
01/17/23 15:41 CFS23-00378 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
01/17/23 16:14 CFS23-00379 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N VAN EPS
01/17/23 16:19 CFS23-00380 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
01/17/23 16:46 CFS23-00381 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO 241ST ST MADISON
01/17/23 16:49 CFS23-00382 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
01/17/23 17:50 CFS23-00383 911 Open Line Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO E 4TH ST RAMONA
01/17/23 18:30 CFS23-00384 Alarm False Alarm MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
01/17/23 19:04 CFS23-00385 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
01/17/23 19:22 CFS23-00386 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34
01/17/23 19:39 CFS23-00387 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N 2ND ST RUTLAND
01/17/23 21:50 CFS23-00388 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
01/17/23 22:38 CFS23-00389 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
01/17/23 23:26 CFS23-00390 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON
Total Records: 21
