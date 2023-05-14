Danny Cao

DANNY CAO is a junior at Madison High School and the school's newest recipient of a perfect ACT score. According to MHS Principal Adam Shaw, this is the first perfect score from the school since 2018.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The ACT is one of many rites of passage in the high school experience. Each year, more than a million students across the U.S. take this test, which can have a massive impact on scholarships and other academic opportunities post-graduation.

Of all of these students, less than 1% will achieve a perfect score of 36, and now, Madison High School’s Danny Cao is one of them.