The ACT is one of many rites of passage in the high school experience. Each year, more than a million students across the U.S. take this test, which can have a massive impact on scholarships and other academic opportunities post-graduation.
Of all of these students, less than 1% will achieve a perfect score of 36, and now, Madison High School’s Danny Cao is one of them.
“I was happy, and I think that’s about it,” Cao joked while explaining his reaction to the news. He described his accomplishment as “the book finally closing” for his journey with the ACT, signifying that all ofhis hard work had officially paid off.
This is Cao’s junior year at MHS, as well as the 10-year anniversary of his family moving to Madison from New York City. Cao said that the support of his family is a major motivator for his academic success, while also praising the tight-knit community of local high school.
A perfect score on the ACT is rare for a reason, as it requires a daunting level of practice and dedication.
“I did study a lot, practice tests every weekend,” Cao noted.
Like the real thing, these practice tests are around three hours each.
When asked what drives this dedication, Cao replied: “my sense of competition. I just want to be perfect; I want to get that perfect score. I hadn’t planned on it, but I got to a point where there was no reason not to shoot for that number.”
Outside of the ACT, Cao is part of the MHS National Honor Society and is also a devoted member of the school’s band. He has been involved with band since fifth grade and recently achieved his first letter in the school’s music program. Cao serves in the band’s percussion line and performs on the snare drum for their winter drumline, though he also plays the piano.
Cao added that his memories in band are among his favorites from any aspect of his time at MHS, especially meeting new people and showing off his skills at the school’s competitions.
“It’s just a fun thing to do,” Cao said.
While Cao still has another year left at MHS, his ACT score has already made him a premier applicant for any college he chooses to attend. Currently, Cao has his eyes set on Minnesota, with Carleton College and the University of Minnesota both being strong contenders for his pursuit of a computer science degree.