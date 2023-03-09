4th grade Pierre trip

ON FEB. 28, Madison Elementary School 4th-graders were treated to a trip to South Dakota's Capitol for an opportunity to see the proceedings of state legislators up close and personal. Here, the classes of Jill Jung (back, left) and Casey Materese pose on the Senate floor with District 8 legislators Sen. Casey Crabtree (left), Rep. Tim Reisch (right) and Rep. John Mills (far right)

 Submitted photo

As part of their core curriculum, students at Madison Elementary School begin to engage with South Dakota history in the fourth grade. When the legislative session begins in January, students pair this study with discussions on the proceedings of state government.

Since the complex legislative world can be somewhat difficult to grasp, especially for young students, MES has designed a number of activities to make the process more engaging. These activities culminated in a trip to the Capitol in Pierre where students were able to see state legislators in action.