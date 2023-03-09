ON FEB. 28, Madison Elementary School 4th-graders were treated to a trip to South Dakota's Capitol for an opportunity to see the proceedings of state legislators up close and personal. Here, the classes of Jill Jung (back, left) and Casey Materese pose on the Senate floor with District 8 legislators Sen. Casey Crabtree (left), Rep. Tim Reisch (right) and Rep. John Mills (far right)
As part of their core curriculum, students at Madison Elementary School begin to engage with South Dakota history in the fourth grade. When the legislative session begins in January, students pair this study with discussions on the proceedings of state government.
Since the complex legislative world can be somewhat difficult to grasp, especially for young students, MES has designed a number of activities to make the process more engaging. These activities culminated in a trip to the Capitol in Pierre where students were able to see state legislators in action.
Prior to the trip, students participate in a week-long Little Legislators session where students act as senators and representatives for a better understanding of the governmental process.
Students were able to join committees, write bills and engage in discussion and voting on the laws they’d like to see passed.
“Overall, the students enjoyed this experience,” MES 4th-grade teacher Casey Materese said. “The real-life mock session helps them appreciate the work of our government.”
“In addition to the Little Legislators session, the students each choose a senator and representative to write a letter to. In this letter, they tell what they learned and ask the legislators more about their jobs in Pierre,” Materese added.
As for the trip itself, the entirety of the 4th-grade class was loaded onto a bus Feb. 28 to begin their Capitol journey. Along with Materese, 4th-grade teachers Jill Jung and Berin Johns served as chaperones for the event. The school’s other 4th-grade teacher, Melissa Larsen, was unable to attend, with Title 1 worker Laurie Macziewski going in her place.
“We left at 6:15 a.m. and returned shortly after 6 p.m.,” Materese explained. “It’s a big day.”
Students began their trip by paying a visit to S.D. Attorney General Marty Jackley, stopping for a group picture in his office at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center. They were then led on a tour of the entire facility, which was similar to the one participants of the Madison/DSU Host the Legislature received.
Following this, they traveled to the S.D. Cultural Heritage Center where students got to see artifacts and other displays that supported their learning of the state’s history. The group also spent time visiting Pierre’s World War II memorial.
Next up was the main event: seeing the state’s senators and representatives tackle legislation live and in person. With the knowledge of their Little Legislators session in tow, students were given a more detailed perspective on the happenings of the Capitol as well as the process of law in general.
Students were also able to walk down to the Senate floor for photos with District 8 legislators Sen. Casey Crabtree, Rep. Tim Reisch and Rep. John Mills.
“It was a busy day full of once-in-a-lifetime experiences as well as visiting and learning from a variety of people,” Materese said.