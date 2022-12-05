ORR

THE 2022-23 OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND girls basketball team includes (front, left) Bailey Hyland, Alivia Bickett, Brooklyn Hageman, Paige Hanson, Julia Trygstad, Brooklyn Riedel, (back) Emily Matson, Hayden Oftedal, Hattie Hanson, Bella Malisch, Grace Feige, coach Jael Lundquist and head coach Crystal Hansen. 

 Submitted photo

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished last season with an 8-13 record and set the program’s record for rebounds in a season. The Raiders only lost one girl from last season’s basketball team. and ORR head coach Crystal Hansen believes her team has the talent to break that record again, as well as improving their win total.

“The girls have already set a goal to break the rebound record again this year,” Hansen said. “I feel we have some strong rebounders still on the team to achieve this goal.”