The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished last season with an 8-13 record and set the program’s record for rebounds in a season. The Raiders only lost one girl from last season’s basketball team. and ORR head coach Crystal Hansen believes her team has the talent to break that record again, as well as improving their win total.
“The girls have already set a goal to break the rebound record again this year,” Hansen said. “I feel we have some strong rebounders still on the team to achieve this goal.”
Brooklyn Hageman is one of two seniors on the roster this season. The post player played a vital role in helping break the rebound record last season for the Raiders.
“Brooklyn had two double-doubles last season,” Hansen said. “She helped contribute many rebounds to our rebound record. She creates many options for us offensively with her positioning and seals.”
Paige Hanson is the other senior on the roster. Hansen said that the versatile senior brings a lot of things to the table for the Raiders.
“Paige was our unsung hero last year,” Hansen said. “She contributes to the team in many ways. She is strong defensively for us and offensively can be a guard or post for our team.”
As a sophomore, Julia Trygstad led the team in scoring and rebounds. That performance helped her earn All-Conference honors.
“She had five double-doubles with one triple-double last season,’ Hansen said. “Julia is an all-around great athlete. She can be used as a guard or strong post. She led the team in scoring and rebounds last season.”
Alivia Bickett returns after starting last season at guard. Hansen said Bickett’s greatest strength is her ability to disrupt passing lanes on defense.
“She had one double-double last year as a sophomore,” Hansen said. “Defensively, she is a quick and scrappy defender who can read passes well. Offensively, she has progressed in attacking the hoop and looking to score.”
Bailey Hyland saw valuable minutes off the bench for the Raiders last season as an eighth-grader. Now as a freshman, Hyland will take on a more prominent role for ORR.
“Bailey was our sixth woman last season and started a few games for us,” Hansen said. “She was our second leading scorer last season. Bailey has the competitive attitude we need.”
During Hansen’s first season as head coach. the Raiders won eight games and set a program record, accomplishing all that with a relatively young team.
Hansen is set to start her second year at the helm on Tuesday when the Raiders hit the road to take on Great Plains Lutheran.
Hansen believes this year’s team has the talent and experience to build off last season’s success.
“If these girls play together as a team, they will be successful,” Hansen said. “They have the experience as a returning group and now just need to put in the effort each game to come out on top.”