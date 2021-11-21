An old adage says necessity is the mother of invention. Nothing suggests that invention must do more than solve the existing problem – unless, of course, the solution provides an opportunity.
That’s what happened when Gretchen Miller found herself dealing with psoriasis.
“My doctor told me the best way to keep things calm is to use things that are unscented,” she said.
Fragrances were irritants. Miller discovered, though, that even unscented products used fragrances to mask the smell of chemicals used in their production. Being a farm girl with a passion for pioneer crafts and skills, she looked to the past for a solution.
“I went back to old-fashioned tallow soap and my skin was a lot happier,” Miller said.
Miller, with soap products she markets under the name of Farm Raised Soap Company, will be among the dozens of vendors to participate in this year’s Fall into Winter Craft and Vendor Show at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Saturday. Sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In previous years, the event also spread into the Dakota State University Fieldhouse, but this year, the show will be limited to one space.
“The numbers are down quite a bit,” reported Courtney Storm, GMACC marketing coordinator. “COVID played into that. A lot of vendor shows are suffering because of it.”
When pandemic concerns limited gatherings, people became accustomed to using other sales approaches, such as Zoom parties, she said. Despite lower numbers, the show is drawing vendors from four states, will bring back favorites, and will offer a wide variety of products, including many which are handcrafted.
Miller admits that she started her business at the worst possible time – just before the pandemic hit. However, she also knows that she did so as much out of necessity as out of a desire to generate income.
“I was having too much fun experimenting with new combinations, so I ended up with more soap than I needed,” she said with the wry smile of a DIY-er.
Her soap begins in an unusual location – at a butcher shop. She purchases cow’s fat which she then renders into tallow. To this, she adds lye.
“That’s the chemical that turns the animal fat into soap. It’s the reacting agent,” Miller said.
For those who may be surprised that a caustic substance is being used to make a natural soap mild enough to soothe a skin condition, she notes the soap she makes does not contain the quantity of lye which would have been used historically to make laundry soap.
“You don’t want the moisture factor in your laundry that you want on your skin,” she explained.
Miller uses a food scale to ensure her measurements are exact and the product she creates offers the benefits she personally enjoys.
While she doesn’t use fragrances to scent her soap, all of which are natural in color and hold her company’s imprint, she does offer a variety of scents created with natural products. For her early experiments, she went to her spice cabinet. She used the rationale that if she could eat something without ramifications, she could use it on her skin.
“I did fine because it wasn’t an artificial fragrance,” she said.
To the spicy scents, like pumpkin spice, she has added floral scents. That is a bit trickier because she needs to use dried petals that have retained their scent. Lavender has proven to be especially successful.
In marketing her soap, Miller is challenged by people’s expectations. Goat milk soap is popular, and some buyers aren’t receptive to learning about the benefits of using a soap made from animal fat rather than vegetable fat. Others are curious and willing to learn.
“For some, the old-fashioned purity appeals to them,” Miller said.