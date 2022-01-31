It’s been another busy week in the Capitol with discussions on infrastructure, workforce and education occupying much of my focus. There are generally a few highlights every week, but this week let’s dive into Dakota State University’s huge announcement.
DSU announced a $90 million initiative to grow the cyber-research industry in South Dakota. To put this simply, this means “the next big thing” is here now. Agriculture will always be our number one industry, but we can lead the nation in cybersecurity, and it will be one of the cornerstones to our state and local economy. We are already the best state to live, work and play and this gives the next generation an amazing opportunity to pursue their dreams in South Dakota.
With this public-private partnership, 2/3 of the project is funded from private sources. The result of their investments are 400-500 full-time jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. The Applied Research Lab in Sioux Falls could produce an annual economic impact of over $100 million. This is arguably the biggest economic development announcement in the state’s history with the investment divided between Madison and Sioux Falls.
The lab will be built in the northwest corner of Sioux Falls, but the impact will be recognized nationally.
In Madison, DSU will continue to fill the MadLabs, which can hold 150 full-time jobs at the same pay scale I prepared earlier. The talent pipeline on campus will double, meaning twice as many students, which takes additional faculty and staff.
This will make an immediate positive impact in Madison, but also in surrounding communities, as more housing and amenities are added to the region. In communities like Chester, Colman and Flandreau, housing for this growing workforce will be needed, as they offer an attractive commute time to both facilities and excellent school districts. Across the area, this will offer tremendous career opportunities to individuals and businesses that will support this growing industry.
In addition to this investment, the funding authority for the new athletics and events center at DSU kicked off this week as well. The bill moved through House Education and continues on in the process.
This investment will bring more students on campus, produce revenue-generating events in the community, and the chance for area K-12 students to compete in first-class facilities.
It has been said that a rising tide floats all boats. It doesn’t matter if you are in this industry, or haven’t stepped on DSU’s campus; this will create opportunities for all South Dakotans.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.