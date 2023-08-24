N. EGAN Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St. is set for a full reconstruction through a recent agreement between the city and Bismarck, N.D.'s KLJ Engineering. Initial measures include data collection and preliminary design, with the construction itself slated to begin next summer.
It's been said that Egan Avenue is a sort of "gateway to the city." It leads to Madison's downtown area, its historical district and Dakota State University, but portions of this important street have fallen into varying states of disrepair.
Addressing this problem has been on the minds of city officials for some time, and during Monday's Madison City Commission meeting, a potential solution was approved.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that the city will enter into an engineering services agreement with Bismarck, N.D.'s KLJ Engineering, who will begin the initial phases for a full reconstruction of N. Egan Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St.
"As anyone who's driven that street probably realizes, the street is in need of repair," Berreth said. "As staff were discussing what kind of repair that may look like, we went through our ladder of repairs."
This included a scheduled chip seal, as well as the potential for a mill and overlay, on this part of the street. City staff ultimately decided that these were only short-term fixes that would need to readdressed after just a few years. With this in a mind, a full reconstruction of the listed area emerged as a more substantial solution.
"When our mind starts going that direction, we start thinking that this is a good opportunity to redesign and re-envision what this stretch of road would look like," Berreth added.
Once reconstruction appeared as the best option, Berreth, along with Public Works Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo, began speaking with engineering firms for a partner on the project, and KLJ was seen as the best candidate.
"This agreement is for design engineering for the full project, which is separated into six phases: data gathering, preliminary design, final design, bidding, construction and then post-construction phases," Berreth said.
He noted that the current cost of the agreement is delegated to only the first two phases, as the city does not have a "full scope of work" identified for the project at this time. However, these initial phases are designed to identify this scope, with further actions and costs being added via amendments as the project progresses.
"The current cost is for a total of $157,400 made on an hourly, not to exceed, basis," Berreth said.
Naturally, the question of "when will this start" takes center stage, and Hegg provided an overview of the project's timeline.
"This data gathering and preliminary design would happen this fall," Hegg said. "That's hopefully putting 75% [completion] around November or December of this year, with final design in January of February of 2024, and with a bid date of March 2024, so construction could happen as early as next summer."
Hegg added that a number of stakeholder interviews will be held for input from DSU, as well as nearby churches and businesses like Madison United Methodist Church and Ellsworth Funeral Home. A public meeting for community comments will also be held, though a date has yet to be announced.
Berreth noted that this project is in line with the city's five-year plan, as well as the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's Downtown Master Plan.
For the discussion, the commission was joined by KLJ civil site department manager Matt Corcoran, who explained that they will be bringing along Sioux Falls' Confluence Landscape Architects to help with the general layout and aesthetics of the project.
"We're doing things on a very aggressive schedule specifically so we can try to get some construction in in 2024," Corcoran said.