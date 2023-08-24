N. Egan Ave reconstruction

N. EGAN Ave. from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St. is set for a full reconstruction through a recent agreement between the city and Bismarck, N.D.'s KLJ Engineering. Initial measures include data collection and preliminary design, with the construction itself slated to begin next summer.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It's been said that Egan Avenue is a sort of "gateway to the city." It leads to Madison's downtown area, its historical district and Dakota State University, but portions of this important street have fallen into varying states of disrepair.

Addressing this problem has been on the minds of city officials for some time, and during Monday's Madison City Commission meeting, a potential solution was approved.