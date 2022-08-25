THE MADISON REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION, represented by (back, left) Tammy Miller and Mike Bates, presented scholarships to (front) Kaylee Granum, Abbie VonBerge and Madison Voelker. Not pictured are Marlin Brozik of the scholarship committee and Stephan Klekas of the foundation.
The Madison Regional Health Foundation has awarded three local pharmacy students $1,000 each for the 2022-23 school year.
Abbie VonBerge of Montrose, Madison Voelker of Colman and Kaylee Granum of Volga were chosen by members of the Scholarship Committee and MRHF board of directors to receive funds to go toward their college education.
Members of the Scholarship Committee, Marlin Brozik and Mike Bates, chose VonBerge as the winner of the Doris Garwood Pharmacy Scholarship. Voelker and Granum were chosen as the first recipients of the new Madison Regional Health Foundation Scholarship.
“All three of these girls have worked extremely hard and are very much deserving of these scholarships,” said Stephen Klekas, MRHF director.
The Doris Garwood Pharmacy Scholarship provides $1,000 annually to a student who has graduated from high school within a 30-mile radius of Madison, has completed at least two years of college, and is currently enrolled/accepted to a pharmacy program.
The scholarship was set up by Wendell Garwood to honor the memory of his wife Doris, who died in 1988. Originally presented through the Madison Hospital Auxiliary, this scholarship has been awarded since 1989 and has helped many pharmacy students complete their education.
VonBerge, now a three-time winner of the Doris Garwood Pharmacy Scholarship, will be completing her final year of rotations in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Salem before graduating next spring from South Dakota State University.
She got married this summer and would like to continue her career in Madison at Lewis Drug, where she has worked for the past few years.
The Madison Regional Health Foundation Scholarship was set up to extend a helping hand to more Madison area students who are seeking careers in different areas of health care. Thanks to a donation from Madison Lawn and Landscape, Voelker and Granum were able to each receive scholarship money.
Voelker is in her second year in the pharmacy program at SDSU and helps mentor first-year students. The Colman native was intrigued by pharmacy growing up because of a family friend. She eventually started working at a pharmacy through high school.
Granum is in her final year in the SDSU pharmacy program and is completing her rotations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
She is in the Rho Chi honor society at SDSU and, after graduating next spring, hopes to find a residency at a hospital.
Brozik and Bates had nothing but high praise for these three students.
“Choosing a winner is always tough when you have so many great applicants. We are happy to be able to help three students with their educations,” said Bates.
“It is always a pleasure to present the Doris Garwood Scholarship to an area student, and this year Madison Lawn Care provided additional money to be given to two additional students. Now, the MRHF has money to start future scholarships,” Brozik said.