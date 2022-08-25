Pharmacy awards

THE MADISON REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION, represented by (back, left) Tammy Miller and Mike Bates, presented scholarships to (front) Kaylee Granum, Abbie VonBerge and Madison Voelker. Not pictured are Marlin Brozik of the scholarship committee and Stephan Klekas of the foundation.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Regional Health Foundation has awarded three local pharmacy students $1,000 each for the 2022-23 school year.

Abbie VonBerge of Montrose, Madison Voelker of Colman and Kaylee Granum of Volga were chosen by members of the Scholarship Committee and MRHF board of directors to receive funds to go toward their college education.