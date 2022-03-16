Brystol Jaton

Brystol Jaton

 Submitted photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The 3rd-grade classes at Madison Elementary School have been busy working on leprechaun traps. This project came after their unit about simple machines.

The requirements for the project were to design a trap that would include two simple machines so that the trap can work on its own.

The students are very hopeful that they are going to catch a leprechaun and are excited to see if their trap worked when they return on Monday.

The third-grade teachers at MES are Lindsey Dietterle, Jill Jung, Tammy Palli and Nicole Gabriel.