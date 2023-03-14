Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
03/13/23 01:31 CFS23-01569 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON
03/13/23 04:35 CFS23-01570 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 EMS SD HWY 34
03/13/23 04:43 CFS23-01571 Medical Seizure Unit Cancelled En route EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
03/13/23 09:29 CFS23-01572 MVA Referred to Partner Agency DELL RAPIDS
03/13/23 11:19 CFS23-01573 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON
03/13/23 11:36 CFS23-01574 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
03/13/23 13:01 CFS23-01575 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
03/13/23 13:53 CFS23-01576 Medical Patient Transported EMS S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH
03/13/23 16:06 CFS23-01577 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 461ST AVE WENTWORTH
03/13/23 16:45 CFS23-01578 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
03/13/23 17:28 CFS23-01579 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO PROSPECT AVE WINFRED
03/13/23 17:48 CFS23-01580 24/7 Program Violation Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
03/13/23 18:10 CFS23-01581 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
03/13/23 18:12 CFS23-01582 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD SE 12TH ST MADISON
03/13/23 18:21 CFS23-01583 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
03/13/23 18:25 CFS23-01584 Aircraft Assistance Given MFD AIRPORT DR MADISON
03/13/23 18:37 CFS23-01585 MVA Referred to Partner Agency I-29
03/13/23 20:05 CFS23-01586 Medical Referred to Partner Agency
03/13/23 20:34 CFS23-01587 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 3RD ST MADISON
03/13/23 20:45 CFS23-01588 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
03/13/23 22:45 CFS23-01590 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 NUNDA
03/13/23 23:22 CFS23-01591 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
Total Records: 22
