Those who want to vote in the combined April 12 election for Madison Mayor and Madison Central School Board have just a few more weeks to register to vote.
Monday night, city Finance Officer Sonya Wilt announced that the voter registration deadline for the April election is March 28. Residents can visit the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the Lake County Auditor’s office at 605-256-7600 to check if they are registered.
According to the city’s newly redesigned website, www.cityofmadisonsd.com, registrations may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. Voters can also contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.
Voters who need assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.
On April 12, Madison residents will vote for mayor. Incumbent mayor Marshall Dennert and former mayor Roy Lindsay are running for a three-year term.
Residents in the Madison Central School District will vote to fill three school board seats. Running for a three-year term on the school board are incumbents Keith Bundy and Tom Farrell, and challengers Kirsti Meyer, Lynsee Planting and Jordan Schuh.