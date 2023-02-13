The Madison Public Library will begin its second STEAM night program starting Wednesday.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. STEAM programs prepare students to become innovators by teaching them about multiple disciplines that engage their creativity and critical thinking, according to Dr. Joseph Lathan of the University of San Diego.
To that end, the Madison Public Library will host STEAM education nights on four Wednesdays, Feb. 15 and 22 and March 1 and 8, from 3:30-5 p.m. The event, which will be for second- through fifth-graders, is free to attend and does not require registration. The classes will provide 20-30 minutes of instruction, followed by playing with robots.
“We figured if we tried to get them interested in STEAM early, it can open more opportunities in their lives,” said Amanda Hall, the library’s program coordinator. “It’s a fun way to give them more experiences and keep them interested in learning.”
Each class will be supervised by a librarian and taught by someone from Dakota State University. Kanthi Narukonda, an instructor from the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, and individuals from the CybHER program are in charge of the courses’ content.
CybHER was founded in 2016 and aims to provide education and support to women and girls interested in computer science and cybersecurity.
For the first class, students will learn about the parts of a computer and what each part does. On Feb. 22, they will use an app to build a Lego structure and use block coding to make the structures move. Block coding is a drag-and-drop type of programming which allows students to create simple movements or animations.
The March 1 class will introduce students to basic programming and teach them the basics of HTML, which is often used to create web pages.
The final class on March 8 will give students a crash course in cryptography and ciphers, which are used to decrypt codes.
Program Coordinator Amanda Hall said the library hosted a similar program in the fall. The library removed the registration requirement so children unable to attend every night or who forget to register can still participate.
“It was well-received, so we decided to have it again and change up some of the topics,” Hall said.
The library has other upcoming programs, including a puppet play for preschoolers put on by teenagers on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. On Feb. 25, South Dakota author Christine Mager Wevik will present on her book about some of the state’s cold cases at 10 a.m.