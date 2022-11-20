Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 20, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/19/22 00:25 CFS22-07477 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON11/19/22 03:35 CFS22-07478 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON11/19/22 03:47 CFS22-07479 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/19/22 06:37 CFS22-07480 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SW 1ST ST MADISON11/19/22 07:56 CFS22-07481 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.015381, -97.1122211/19/22 10:23 CFS22-07482 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON11/19/22 10:29 CFS22-07483 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON11/19/22 10:37 CFS22-07484 Medical Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST MADISON11/19/22 12:07 CFS22-07485 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD E CENTER ST MADISON11/19/22 12:18 CFS22-07486 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 5TH ST MADISON11/19/22 13:04 CFS22-07487 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 451ST AVE MADISON11/19/22 18:07 CFS22-07488 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON11/19/22 19:26 CFS22-07489 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency 241ST ST COLMAN11/19/22 19:39 CFS22-07490 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON11/19/22 20:06 CFS22-07491 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/19/22 20:40 CFS22-07493 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON11/19/22 23:37 CFS22-07494 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/19/22 23:43 CFS22-07495 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTHTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Chester falls in state championship to Warner, Colman-Egan goes 1-2 MRHS Receives 2022 Performance Leadership Award Eliza Blue blends literature and song at BrickHouse performance Kristin Fox named PT of the Year GOP picks Mortenson as majority leader in South Dakota House Madison High School Theater Camp presents Dragon Trouble Hawks will rely on senior leadership and balanced attack County commission meeting is Tuesday Rutland School Board to meet Surging Flyers enter state tournament on 14-match winning streak Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form